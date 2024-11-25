65 % of GenZ professionals' express optimism about GenAI's potential in their careers, while 77 % view it as a powerful technology for innovation and advancement

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The integration of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into the workplace has changed the way employees complete their daily tasks, from Baby Boomers to Millennial Generation, they are adopting new technology but still find it complicated or dis-satifying. However, GenZ are embracing GenAI not just as a tool but as a cornerstone of professional identity. Sixty five per cent of GenZ professionals express optimism about GenAI's potential in their careers, while 77 per cent view it as a powerful technology for innovation and advancement, according to the upGrad Enterprise Report.

This enthusiasm is reflected in their usage patterns. Over half of GenZ actively utilize GenAI for quick answers, task streamlining, and tailored solutions, with 72 per cent incorporating GenAI outputs directly into their work. Strikingly, 56 per cent trust GenAI over their managers for tackling challenges, citing its availability, unbiased advice, and privacy as key factors.

"Job hunting. Instead of customizing my resume for each job, I let ChatGPT do it for me. Saves a lot of effort and cognitive load," said a marketing associate part of the survey.

Corporate Learning Needs a Glow-Up

Despite this eagerness, GenZ faces roadblocks in effectively leveraging GenAI. According to the report, surveyed GenZ reported that the fragmented guidelines and inconsistent workplace training is reducing the transformative potential of this technology. While organizations are adopting GenAI for compliance and regulatory tasks—48 per cent have already integrated it into such functions. However, HR professionals remain cautious about assigning high-stakes work and responsibilities. The same cautiousness has been observed in GenZ's behavior, with many choosing discretion; 25 per cent keep their usage private, and 50 per cent share selectively with peers.

Also, different industries reveal different trends of adoption—in banking 30 per cent of professionals don't foresee substantial change, while others focus on enhancing customer experience (20 per cent) or streamlining operations (15 per cent). In the FMCG and personal care sector, innovation remains a lesser priority (14 per cent), while healthcare and pharma emphasize navigating role changes (33 per cent).

The IT and software sector stands out, with 31 per cent of respondents recognizing GenAI's potential to boost innovation and creativity. Automobile professionals are leaning toward operational efficiency (28 per cent), while FMCG remains cautiously optimistic, with one-third not anticipating significant change.

GenZ's reliance on GenAI over traditional resources highlights a preference for immediacy and personalization. When immediate answers are needed, 58 per cent turn to GenAI, followed by 51 per cent seeking personalized solutions and 38 per cent for tackling complex problems. Also, as per the data, for GenZ, GenAI is more than a productivity booster—it's an indispensable mentor. From career advice to advanced problem-solving. As one IT manager aptly puts it, "GenAI is insane to proofread my scripts, correct them and help me when I want to do complex things in PowerShell, KSH, Python, SQL queries, etc. It gives me more time to focus on diagnosing and correcting issues," said a IT Manager.

These trends indicate that GenZ is more optimistic than skeptical regarding the use of GenAI in the workplace.