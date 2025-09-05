The company stated that his exit is not connected to any operational or governance differences.

Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham will step down as executive chairman of the Nasdaq-listed software firm on December 1, 2025, according to the Entrackr media platform.

The announcement comes four years after the Chennai-born entrepreneur led the company to its landmark listing on the US exchange.

According to the company's latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Mathrubootham will now dedicate his time to Together Fund, the venture capital firm he co-founded to back software-as-a-service startups.

His decision follows his transition from chief executive officer to executive chairman in May 2024. The company stated that his exit is not connected to any operational or governance differences.

Roxanne Austin, the current lead independent director, will assume the role of chairperson of the board after his departure. With the reshuffle, the Freshworks board will reduce to nine members, with only two directors continuing in the Class III category.

Mathrubootham has been a defining figure in India's growing software product ecosystem. He founded Freshworks in 2010, steering it from a small startup to a company that achieved a USD 10 billion debut on Nasdaq in 2021. As of the latest disclosures, he owns a 4.28 percent stake in the firm after partial share sales in late 2024.

Together Fund, which launched with a pool of USD 85 million, announced its second fund in 2023 with a target of USD 150 million. Reports suggested the firm aimed to close the fund by mid-2025.

Meanwhile, Freshworks continues to expand under chief executive officer Dennis Woodside. Its artificial intelligence-powered Freddy suite recently surpassed USD 20 million in annual recurring revenue.

Operating revenue grew to USD 204.7 million in the quarter ending June 2025 compared with USD 174 million in the same period last year. Losses from operations narrowed significantly to USD 9 million from USD 44 million a year earlier, reflecting tighter cost management.