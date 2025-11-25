Girnar Finserv Boosts Tech Capabilities with Acquisition of SeedsAI The deal also brings the SeedsAI founding team, Vansh Miglani and Shubham Khatri, into the Girnar ecosystem.

InsuranceDekho's affiliate Girnar Finserv Private Limited has announced the acquisition of SeedsAI, a software as a service platform that works on large language model orchestration and artificial intelligence automation.

This marks the company's first major step into the artificial intelligence and corporate brokerage space. The deal also brings the SeedsAI founding team, Vansh Miglani and Shubham Khatri, into the Girnar ecosystem.

Following the acquisition, InsuranceDekho plans to make use of SeedsAI's expertise to strengthen its overall technology framework. The company aims to explore next generation AI solutions that can support future growth. Key areas of improvement include operational efficiency, distribution processes, underwriting accuracy, claims handling, fraud detection and customer experience.

The SeedsAI team will now work closely with Girnar Finserv to design the roadmap for AI based innovation across business functions. Their role will support the larger group's aim of driving technology led growth.

Girnar Finserv Private Limited, incorporated in April 2019 and based in Gurugram, operates within financial services and marketing communications. The company plays a central role in supporting the Girnar group's goals in insurance distribution, digital financial products and wider ecosystem development. It is positioned to promote innovation and strengthen technology capabilities, especially in tier II and tier III markets across Bharat.
