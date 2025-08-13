Thomas Dohmke, who assumed the role of GitHub CEO in late 2021 after holding key leadership positions, has steered the Microsoft-owned platform through a period of remarkable growth.

GitHub Chief Executive Officer Thomas Dohmke has announced he will step down at the end of 2025 to launch a new startup, ending nearly four years at the helm of the Microsoft-owned code-hosting platform.

"After all this time, my startup roots have begun tugging on me and I've decided to leave GitHub to become a founder again," Dohmke wrote in a blog post. "GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft's CoreAI organisation."

Dohmke said he will remain in his role through next year to help guide the transition, adding, "I am leaving with a deep sense of pride in everything we've built as a remote-first organisation spread around the world."

A native of Germany, Dohmke moved to the United States more than a decade ago after selling his startup to Microsoft. He worked on mobile developer tools and played a key role in Microsoft's USD 7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub in 2018. He later succeeded Nat Friedman as CEO.

Under his leadership, GitHub entered the age of copilots and artificial intelligence, introducing GitHub Copilot, which now serves around 20 million users. The platform has grown to host more than one billion repositories and forks, serving over 150 million developers worldwide.

Microsoft reportedly does not plan to appoint a new CEO for GitHub, instead integrating the platform more closely into its CoreAI division while continuing its mission to support the global developer community.