Microsoft also said that corporations like Twilio, Cisco, HPE, SkyScanner, and Target continue to choose GitHub Copilot to equip their developers with AI throughout the entire dev lifecycle.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GitHub Copilot has surpassed 15 million users, growing more than 4 times y-o-y, the company announced. According to Microsoft, its parent company, the coding platform has shipped 85 Copilot updates, including features like MCP support, expanded model support, bring your own key, and next edit suggestions.

Microsoft also revealed in its earnings report that Copilot's code review agent has already reviewed over 8 million pull requests, adding to other Copilot agents like Autofix, which helps devs remediate vulnerabilities, and Agent Mode in VS Code, which can iterate on code, recognize errors, and fix them automatically.

GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke, said that the momentum was made possible by the dedication of its employees, VS Code and GitHub teams, being committed to rapidly evolving our product with sustained velocity.

"Year to date, we've posted 85 changelogs for GitHub Copilot, from MCP support to bring your own key or next edit suggestions – and we're not stopping there. With agent mode in VS Code, Copilot can now iterate on code, recognize errors, and fix them automatically. This comes in addition to other Copilot agents like Autofix, which helps developers remediate vulnerabilities, and our code review agent, which has already reviewed over 8 million pull requests. What started as the first AI pair programmer is soon evolving into an SWE agent, embedded right where your code lives – and with it, GitHub itself will become not only the home of your repos, but also for your agents," Dohmke added.