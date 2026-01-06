Glass Jar Interactive Secures Government Grant, Joins IIIT Lucknow's CREATE Incubation Programme The financial details of the grant have not been disclosed.

Glass Jar Interactive (GJI), a DPIIT-recognised video game and entertainment studio, has secured a government-backed grant and is currently being incubated at the CREATE Incubation Centre at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow.

The financial details of the grant have not been disclosed.

The startup is recognised under the Startup India initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Its inclusion in the CREATE incubation programme places it within an institutionally supported ecosystem that focuses on technology-driven entrepreneurship and early-stage innovation.

CREATE (Confederation for Research, Entrepreneurship & Technology Enablement) is the incubation and entrepreneurship centre of IIIT Lucknow. The centre is recognised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under its StartInUP framework. It offers startups access to mentorship, academic guidance, technical infrastructure, and connections to state and national innovation programmes.

Raunaq Kavalu, Co-founder and Director of Glass Jar Interactive, said, "Building games from India for a global audience requires patience, creative freedom, and the right institutional support. Being part of CREATE at IIIT Lucknow gives us the space to experiment, learn, and focus on creating original IP without losing sight of global quality and long-term impact."

Glass Jar Interactive is currently working on its debut original intellectual property, Ghatika. "Ghatika is a narrative-driven action-adventure game currently in production. Set in a fantasy world, the game will follow the story of the downfall of an empire leaving the player to lead a group of survivors and uncover the secrets of their people," added Kavalu.

Based in India, Glass Jar Interactive focuses on original IP-led game development with an emphasis on interactive storytelling and gameplay-centric experiences across multiple genres. The studio aims to build culturally grounded yet globally relevant titles.

This development comes at a time when the Government of India is increasing its focus on strengthening the domestic gaming and media ecosystem. The Indian media and entertainment sector is projected to cross USD 100 billion by 2030, with gaming expected to play a significant role in driving future growth.
