With Maxwell coming on board as both an investor and an active contributor, the platform plans to leverage his international cricketing expertise to further enhance training methodologies, player development strategies, and brand positioning.

Drive FITT, a premium membership-based sports club that blends cricket, fitness, and recovery using cutting-edge technology, has secured an undisclosed investment from Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell.

This marks Maxwell's first investment in an Indian venture, driven by his belief in the platform's unique concept and the vision of its star-studded founding team.

Founded in July 2024 by Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, alongside Mark Sellar, Deke Smith, and Vikram Aditya Bhatia, Drive FITT aims to empower India's growing fitness and sports ecosystem. The club delivers a holistic performance and wellness experience, offering members access to cricket-specific training, advanced performance tracking, personalised fitness regimens, and integrated recovery programs.

"Having Glenn join us at Drive FITT is truly special," said Preity Zinta, Co-founder, Drive FITT. "Our association through Punjab Kings gave me the opportunity to witness his unwavering dedication to excellence. His athlete-first mindset aligns seamlessly with our vision. I'm thrilled to have him as part of this journey, not just on the field, but now off it too."

Drive FITT provides flexible membership options designed to be accessible for everyone—from budding athletes to families. Daily passes are priced around INR 1,000, while monthly plans start at INR 7,000. Annual memberships can go up to INR 35,000, and family plans include options for two adults and up to two children. These memberships grant access to high-performance cricket facilities, smart fitness training, and state-of-the-art recovery zones—all powered by real-time data tracking and analytics.

"Joining the Drive FITT team is exciting for me," said Glenn Maxwell. "Cricket, fitness, and recovery have always been central to my life. This concept brings them together in a way that's modern, meaningful, and impactful. I'm looking forward to shaping an environment that supports athletes at every level."

Shubman Gill, Co-founder, added, "Glenn brings immense value to our shared vision. His understanding of fitness, recovery, and performance is unmatched. I believe his presence will inspire young athletes across India to take their game to the next level."

Vikram Aditya Bhatia, Co-founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Glenn. His elite-level experience makes him the ideal partner to help us create programs where members can train like top-tier athletes. His role goes far beyond financial backing—he's here to help shape the future of sports and fitness in India."

With Maxwell's support, Drive FITT is poised to scale rapidly, creating a world-class, athlete-centric training and wellness ecosystem that redefines how India approaches cricket and fitness.