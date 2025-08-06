Global Venture Capital Flows Into Agentic AI Startups Reach USD 2.8 Bn in Early 2025: Report Customer service and healthcare platforms lead sectoral investments, underscoring demand for 24/7 automation and data-driven care.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Global investment in agentic artificial intelligence startups surged to USD 2.8 billion in the first half of 2025, according to a new report by Prosus in partnership with Dealroom.co.

The study, titled 'The Rise of the Agentic Workforce: How Autonomous AI Agents Will Transform the Workplace', outlines how AI agents will soon work alongside human employees, marking what experts describe as a profound shift in the workplace.

The report positions agentic AI as the third significant wave of artificial intelligence, following predictive and generative models. These AI systems are designed to operate as autonomous digital co-workers, taking on tasks and decision-making processes with minimal human oversight.

"The rise of agentic AI represents a foundational change in how we will work with AI technology in the coming years," said Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive Officer of Prosus. "We are past the tipping point of AI agent adoption and it is now firmly rooted in the workplace. Agentic AI companies are attracting billions of dollars of venture capital investment. At Prosus, we plan to hire the largest AI workforce in the industry this year, with AI agents working across our organisation from HR to customer support."

The research maps more than 1,500 agentic AI startups, categorising them by application sectors, platforms for building AI agents, and tools that enhance their operations.

The findings suggest that coding agents have been the first to achieve strong market traction, with companies such as Cursor becoming some of the fastest-growing in the industry.

Venture capital interest in this field is accelerating. The report forecasts that agentic AI will account for 10 percent of all AI funding rounds in 2025, representing approximately USD 6.7 billion in investment. Europe has emerged as a significant contributor to this growth.

Customer service and healthcare platforms have received the highest funding, while robotic process automation and AI agent development tools have outperformed within the category of AI enablers.

The report also foresees a future where workplaces will be restructured to integrate multiple AI agents. In this scenario, human employees will guide teams of digital colleagues, focusing on strategic direction, creative problem-solving, and performance oversight. As AI systems take on more routine responsibilities, workers will be required to adapt their skills to collaborate effectively with these autonomous systems.

Bloisi noted that this transformation is imminent. "Fully AI employees are months, rather than years, away," he said. "The companies that adapt quickly to this change will be the ones that thrive in the new era of work."

The findings underline a broader shift in the technology investment landscape, with agentic AI emerging as a critical area of innovation and competition in the coming years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Nasscom Selects 37 Startups for Third Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round

This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MapmyIndia Invests INR 25 Cr in Zepto at USD 6.1 Bn Valuation

The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff