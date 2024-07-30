The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.

Gnani.ai, a voice-first generative AI company, announced that it has secured an investment of INR 30 crore (around USD 4 million) from InfoEdge Ventures in a Series A round.

Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai's unique generative AI platform transforms the customer experience for multiple customers across the globe.

The platform offers a no-code voice-first platform with multiple product capabilities: omnichannel conversational automation, agent assistance, voice biometrics, omnichannel analytics, etc.

It claims to have a patented proprietary tech stack for TTS, STT, NLP, and augmented intelligence that works not just for English but also for 14 Indian languages.

Gnani has recently announced a series of Voice-first AI SLM models (small language models). The initial rollout of Gnani.ai's SLMs targets pivotal domains such as banking, insurance, automotive, and retail.

Commenting on the fundraise, the founders said, "We are thrilled to welcome InfoEdge Ventures to our journey. Gnani.ai's generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over USD 2 billion from their end customers in the last six months. Our proprietary AI platform has helped us grow exponentially in the last few years and secure 100+ enterprise customers in India and the US. This investment will significantly bolster our efforts to expand our sales footprint."