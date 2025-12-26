You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Go Digit General Insurance has approved the grant of employee stock options covering 25.05 lakh equity shares under its ESOP 2018 plan, according to stock exchange filing reports.

As per the disclosure dated December 24, 2025, the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee cleared the grant of these options to eligible employees of Go Digit and its holding company. Key managerial personnel have been excluded from the allotment.

Based on the company's prevailing share price of INR 345.55, the total value of the newly approved ESOPs is estimated at around INR 87 crore (roughly USD 9.65 million). Each stock option can be converted into one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of INR 10.

The vesting of these options will take place over a period ranging from one to six years from the date of grant. Once vested, employees will have up to eight years to exercise the options, in line with the terms outlined under the ESOP 2018 plan.

On the financial front, Go Digit posted steady performance in the second quarter of FY26. Operating revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to INR 2,088 crore, while profit rose by 30% to cross INR 100 crore.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, Go Digit's shares ended at INR 346.55, giving the insurer a market capitalisation of INR 32,012 crore (about USD 3.56 billion).