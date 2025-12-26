Go Digit Clears Employee Stock Options Worth Nearly INR 87 Cr Key managerial personnel have been excluded from the allotment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kamesh Goyal, Chairman of Go Digit General Insurance

Go Digit General Insurance has approved the grant of employee stock options covering 25.05 lakh equity shares under its ESOP 2018 plan, according to stock exchange filing reports.

As per the disclosure dated December 24, 2025, the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee cleared the grant of these options to eligible employees of Go Digit and its holding company. Key managerial personnel have been excluded from the allotment.

Based on the company's prevailing share price of INR 345.55, the total value of the newly approved ESOPs is estimated at around INR 87 crore (roughly USD 9.65 million). Each stock option can be converted into one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of INR 10.

The vesting of these options will take place over a period ranging from one to six years from the date of grant. Once vested, employees will have up to eight years to exercise the options, in line with the terms outlined under the ESOP 2018 plan.

On the financial front, Go Digit posted steady performance in the second quarter of FY26. Operating revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to INR 2,088 crore, while profit rose by 30% to cross INR 100 crore.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, Go Digit's shares ended at INR 346.55, giving the insurer a market capitalisation of INR 32,012 crore (about USD 3.56 billion).
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae