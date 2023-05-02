Go First Cancels May 3, 4 Flights, Files For Bankruptcy

In a detailed statement Go First said it 'had to take this step due to the ever-increasing number of failing engines' provided by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Domestic airlines Go First has cancelled all flights for May 3 and 4 and has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal in Delhi, news agency PTI was told by CEO Kaushik Khona.

In a detailed statement Go First said it 'had to take this step due to the ever-increasing number of failing engines' provided by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. Due to these failures, 25 aircrafts had to be grounded on May 1.

According to the statement, the airline said it had been 'forced' to apply for insolvency since Pratt & Whitney had 'refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator', according to which the engine operators had to supply 10 engines by April 27 and 10 more every month till December 2023. They also said that Pratt & Whitney had 'failed to provide any further serviceable spare leased engines.'

The statement said that the engine supply problem had cost INR 10,800 crore in lost revenues and other expenses and 'in order to recover these (and other) losses' they had asked for compensation amounting to approximately INR 8,000 crores in the Singapore arbitration.

Go First sued Pratt & Whitney in a US federal court regarding not receiving the engines and wanted enforcement of the Singapore arbitral award in its favour.

In February, a P&W official had ANI that 'global supply chain challenges' are 'limiting the availability of structural castings and other parts (needed to manufacture the jet engines)'.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Airlines News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — And the Simple Solution for Stopping

These habits commonly trip up entrepreneurs, but there's a tool that can help with all three.

By Aytekin Tank

By Jarrett Preston

Entrepreneurs

Ankit Nagori: The Digital Foodpreneur

The founder of cloud kitchen startup, Curefoods, is on the Digital Cover of Entrepreneur India for May 2023

By S Shanthi

News and Trends

Ola Electric To Reimburse INR 130 Crore To Its Customers

The development comes amid reports that the government has initiated an investigation into FAME scheme irregularities after whistle-blowers raised apprehensions

By Teena Jose

Growing a Business

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year

Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, grew the company's membership from 6,000 to more than 250,000 since 2018.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin