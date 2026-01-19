Goa Tops DPIIT Ranking for Strong Startup Ecosystem in Category B The DPIIT assessment covers all states and Union Territories, categorising them based on population size and overall performance.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Award received on behalf of the Government of Goa by Dr Milind Sakhardande, Joint Director, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), and D S Prashant, CEO, Startup & IT Promotion Cell (SITPC)

Goa has been named the Best Performer for building a strong startup ecosystem under the States' Startup Ecosystem Ranking – Category B, released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The ranking is considered one of the most detailed evaluations of startup ecosystems in India, assessing states on policy frameworks, ecosystem maturity, and measurable outcomes.

The DPIIT assessment covers all states and Union Territories, categorising them based on population size and overall performance. It evaluates progress across multiple parameters, including policy support, institutional mechanisms, infrastructure, access to funding, market linkages, capacity building, and innovation-driven growth.

The recognition was announced during the National Startup Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Certificate of Appreciation was received on behalf of the Government of Goa by Dr Milind Sakhardande, Joint Director at the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C), and D S Prashant, Chief Executive Officer of the Startup and IT Promotion Cell (SITPC).

According to officials, the award reflects sustained efforts by the state to strengthen its startup framework through structured policies and institutional support. Goa's initiatives have focused on supporting startups at various stages, from early ideation to scaling operations, while encouraging collaboration among government bodies, industry players, academic institutions, and ecosystem partners.

The achievement was also acknowledged in the Goa Legislative Assembly, where the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Rohan A. Khaunte, highlighted the role of collective efforts by government departments, institutions, and the startup community.

The DPIIT recognition places Goa among states showing consistent progress in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation-led economic activity.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae