You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Goa has been named the Best Performer for building a strong startup ecosystem under the States' Startup Ecosystem Ranking – Category B, released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The ranking is considered one of the most detailed evaluations of startup ecosystems in India, assessing states on policy frameworks, ecosystem maturity, and measurable outcomes.

The DPIIT assessment covers all states and Union Territories, categorising them based on population size and overall performance. It evaluates progress across multiple parameters, including policy support, institutional mechanisms, infrastructure, access to funding, market linkages, capacity building, and innovation-driven growth.

The recognition was announced during the National Startup Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Certificate of Appreciation was received on behalf of the Government of Goa by Dr Milind Sakhardande, Joint Director at the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C), and D S Prashant, Chief Executive Officer of the Startup and IT Promotion Cell (SITPC).

According to officials, the award reflects sustained efforts by the state to strengthen its startup framework through structured policies and institutional support. Goa's initiatives have focused on supporting startups at various stages, from early ideation to scaling operations, while encouraging collaboration among government bodies, industry players, academic institutions, and ecosystem partners.

The achievement was also acknowledged in the Goa Legislative Assembly, where the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Rohan A. Khaunte, highlighted the role of collective efforts by government departments, institutions, and the startup community.

The DPIIT recognition places Goa among states showing consistent progress in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation-led economic activity.