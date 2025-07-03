The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

GobbleCube Raises USD 3.5 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

AI-driven growth copilot GobbleCube has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with continued backing from Kae Capital.

The funds will be used to enhance its AI capabilities, broaden platform features, and accelerate global expansion.

Founded in 2023 by Manas Gupta, Srikumar Nair, and Nitesh Jindal, GobbleCube helps consumer brands scale rapidly by analysing billions of hyperlocal data points to identify revenue leaks, demand gaps, and growth opportunities.

Its platform has already onboarded 200+ brands, including Reckitt, Tata Consumer, Nivea, and Johnson & Johnson, and achieved USD 2 million in ARR within just nine months of public launch.

"Ecommerce and qcommerce are becoming increasingly complex, with brands needing to win at a hyperlocal and platform-specific level across marketplaces like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. GobbleCube gives them the real-time visibility and intelligence needed to drive growth and revenue outcomes," said Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures.

Offering AI-powered insights, GobbleCube operates across MENA and LATAM regions and competes with global players like CommerceIQ, Profitero, and NielsenIQ. "GobbleCube's ability to drive measurable growth for both emerging D2C brands and large enterprises within weeks signals strong product-market fit," added Gaurav Chaturvedi of Kae Capital.

IORA Ecological Solutions Raises INR 8.5 Cr Debt Funding

Iora Ecological Solutions (IORA), a pioneer in Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for climate action and ecosystem restoration, has raised INR 8.5 crore (approx. USD 1 million) in debt funding from Caspian Impact Investments (Caspian Debt).

The funds will be used to scale MegCare, IORA's flagship agroforestry and land restoration program in Meghalaya, aiming to rejuvenate degraded landscapes, increase forest cover, and improve rural livelihoods through sustainable practices.

Founded in 2009 by Swapan Mehra, IORA is an environmental advisory firm with multidisciplinary expertise in environmental finance, policy, research, and project implementation. It has executed over 200 global projects spanning 20 million hectares across 27 Indian states, 2 UTs, and regions in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America.

"This investment by Caspian Debt, supported by Rabo Foundation, marks an important milestone for the MegCare program," said Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. "It supports the state's vision to restore lands and empower communities."

MegCare is expected to benefit 80,000 smallholder farmers in Meghalaya by linking ecosystem restoration with carbon finance and sustainable income.

"This carbon-linked financing model integrates NbS with measurable climate outcomes," said Swapan Mehra, CEO, IORA. Caspian's Sai Pramodh added, "IORA's execution strength makes this a model for impactful climate finance."

Rabobank ACORN and Rabo Foundation also supported the initiative, advancing India's path to its 2070 net-zero climate goal.