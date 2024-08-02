You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) has announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Tyson India Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., to acquire the latter's 49 per cent stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL). With this acquisition, GAVL will gain full ownership of GTFL, thereby strengthening its business consolidation. The partnership between GAVL and Tyson Foods began in 2008, focusing on the production and marketing of processed poultry and vegetarian products. GTFL is known for its popular brands, 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez,' and is also involved in the sale of live poultry birds in the market.

Godrej Tyson Foods operates in the B2C space through value-added products such as Real Good Chicken and Godrej Yummiez whereas in the B2B vertical, it supplies processed chicken to renowned brands across leading hotel chains and quick service restaurants. With the presence in more than 35 cities and increasing, the company has also started exporting products under Godrej Yummiez brand to several countries. The Company has a strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences. In Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.



Balram Singh Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet Limited stated, "Our partnership with Tyson Foods has been very enriching. Enabling us to leverage their capabilities in vertically integrated poultry processing and product development, it enabled us to modernise the way high quality poultry products are developed, produced and distributed in our country."