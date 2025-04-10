Women entrepreneurs will benefit from particular attention under Godrej Capital's Aarohi initiative, which is designed to promote financial independence and credit access for women-led businesses.

In a notable move to boost the entrepreneurial landscape of Telangana, Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. This partnership, announced through a press release by Godrej Capital, is poised to transform the accessibility of credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the state, with a sharp focus on underserved segments and women-led businesses. The MoU outlines a shared commitment between Godrej Capital's finance and housing finance subsidiaries and the Government of Telangana to expand formal credit penetration across MSMEs.

Telangana, already known for its fast-paced economic progress and MSME-friendly environment, introduced its MSME Policy 2024 earlier this year. The policy emphasizes expanding credit access, driving digital adoption, and reinforcing infrastructure to support small businesses. The partnership with Godrej Capital builds directly on this framework, creating new pathways for financial inclusion in one of India's most entrepreneurially vibrant states.

At the heart of this initiative is the shared goal of transforming access to finance. For many MSMEs—especially those in semi-urban and rural areas—lack of timely credit continues to be a significant hurdle. Godrej Capital's suite of digital lending products, including Loan Against Property, Udyog Loan Against Property for smaller-ticket needs, and unsecured Business Loans, is designed to fill these gaps effectively.

Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership. "We are honoured to partner with the Government of Telangana, which has demonstrated remarkable commitment to building a thriving MSME ecosystem," he said. "This collaboration is a strong step towards empowering the MSME ecosystem, especially women-led enterprises. Telangana remains a key priority market for us to empower and enable growth-led avenues for small-scale businesses. With our tech-enabled lending and quick approvals, we aim to unlock new growth opportunities for MSMEs across Telangana, especially women-led businesses."

Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary of Telangana's Industries & Commerce department, echoed this sentiment. "We are pleased to collaborate with Godrej Finance Ltd. and Godrej Housing Finance Ltd., both subsidiaries of Godrej Capital Ltd., for providing innovative, digital-first lending solutions and tailored financial products to our local MSMEs, especially women entrepreneurs," he said. "Our government through the recently launched MSME Policy has committed to exploring such partnerships with Financial Institutions for increasing access to credit for the underserved MSMEs, and this MoU is a step in that direction."