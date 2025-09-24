Good Capital Closes Fund 2.0 with Focus on AI Startups With the fund closing, Good Capital said that it aims to double down on its strategy of supporting new-age, technology-first startups, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence-driven companies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital

Good Capital, an early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, has announced the close of its second fund at USD 30 million (approximately INR 260 crore).

According to the firm, its new fund, launched in 2023, with a target corpus of USD 35 million, has secured fund commitments mainly from family offices across Asia and Europe. With the fund closing, Good Capital said that it aims to double down on its strategy of supporting new-age, technology-first startups, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence-driven companies.

Startups backed through Fund 2.0 include Rio, which allows access to healthcare with instant pharmacy delivery via WhatsApp; MyGenie, which automates fit-out execution with AI; Xhipment, a digital freight forwarding platform simplifying global trade for exporters; Xneeti, which helps Indian sellers scale internationally with tech-first export tools; and Nuuk, a homegrown consumer appliances brand known for minimalist, eco-conscious design. The firm has also previously backed companies such as Meesho, Orange Health, and LEAD School.

Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital, said that the 'Fund 2.0' the firm doubled down on high-conviction founders solving hard, real-world problems with clarity, intent, and deep insight into user behavior.

"This phase has reinforced our belief that India's next wave of breakout companies will emerge at the intersection of AI, infrastructure, and global ambition. As we look ahead, we remain focused on helping our portfolio scale thoughtfully and continuing to back builders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible - especially in long-tail industries where technology is still vastly under-leveraged," said Malhotra.

Good Capital earlier launched its maiden USD 15 million fund in 2019 but ultimately deployed around USD 44 million, including LP co-investments across 30 startups.

According to the firm, the key focus area in Fund 2.0 has been AI with real-world applications. From optimizing last-mile delivery and construction timelines to streamlining communication workflows, Good Capital has seen early success with startups building verticalized, workflow-specific AI solutions. Another strong trend is enabling India's next generation of manufacturers and exporters to build global-first businesses using modern infrastructure and automation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv

The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Smartphone Exports: Analysing Industry Data on US Tariff Effects

Diving deep into the disagreement between GTRI and ICEA on India's smartphone exports affected by US tariffs.

By Entrepreneur Staff