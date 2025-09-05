Good Glamm's Darpan Sanghvi Launches AI-native Startup Accelerator CoFounder Circle CoFounder Circle is an AI-native acceleration platform dedicated to supporting startups and small businesses by providing access to essential networks, tools, and capital for sustainable growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Darpan Sanghvi

The Good Glamm Group founder Darpan Sanghvi has announced the launch of CoFounder Circle, an AI-native acceleration platform aimed at supporting startups and MSMEs.

In a LinkedIn post, Sanghvi described the platform as a community that will bring together cofounders, team members, interns, service providers, vendors, AI-powered tools, mentors, incubators, and investors under one ecosystem. Unlike traditional accelerators, Sanghvi says, CoFounder Circle is designed with technology integrated into every stage of company building.

Sanghvi revealed that half of the platform's equity has been reserved for its community, including employees, mentors, and even former stakeholders of Good Glamm, as part of what he called a restitution initiative. The platform has already opened a waitlist for startups seeking incubation, mentorship, and investor demo days.

The move comes months after Sanghvi candidly admitted to the challenges faced by The Good Glamm Group, which had grown into a USD 1.2 billion content-to-commerce unicorn before being dismantled. At the time, he acknowledged that the company's expansion was "too much, too fast, too big" and pledged to create avenues to make stakeholders whole.

Speaking on his new venture, Sanghvi said, "This time, if it clicks, this will not just be a meaningful business, but more importantly we will make a real impact on the whole entrepreneurial ecosystem." He added that CoFounder Circle aims to operate at the "intersection of AI, business, capital, and community."
