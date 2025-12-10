Google and Telangana Government Launch Google for Startups Hub in Hyderabad Through the Hub, founders will gain access to Google experts across AI and machine learning, product development, user experience, and go to market strategy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google for Startups Hub

Google and the Government of Telangana have launched the Google for Startups Hub at T Hub in Hyderabad, marking the first such centre created within the State's broader incubation and innovation ecosystem.

The initiative aims to strengthen the region's growing startup landscape by offering year long coworking support for selected AI first startups, along with access to a curated network of venture investors. The Hub is intended to help local founders scale their ideas and deliver innovations with international potential.

The facility will support startups from their earliest stages, beginning with product ideation and extending to responsible scaling across Indian and global markets. It offers physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise and international visibility. The program also includes a focus on women entrepreneurs, university founded ventures, and innovators emerging from tier II locations across Telangana.

Through the Hub, founders will gain access to Google experts across AI and machine learning, product development, user experience, and go to market strategy.

The centre will also host a collaborative community of startups, alumni and investors, enabling peer learning and faster experimentation. Dedicated spaces for networking, events and workshops will allow founders, developers and ecosystem partners to engage regularly through knowledge sessions and market access programs.

A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, "By welcoming Google for Startups into Telangana Innovation and Start up ecosystem, allocating a sprawling campus to Google for Startups Hub, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana. This is more than infrastructure. It is a promise that ideas conceived in Hyderabad Telangana will have the mentorship, technology and market access to scale globally."

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, said, "With this launch, we're further expanding our innovation ecosystem, one designed not only to help startups build great technology products but to strengthen their entire capacity to innovate."

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, noted, "The Google for Startups Hub reflects Telangana's policy vision technology, talent, and global collaborations converging to power India's next wave of innovation."

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, added, "In Hyderabad, the Google for Startups Hub will nurture talent and act as an innovation flywheel for startups, helping the next generation of Indian founders use AI to solve real world challenges."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae