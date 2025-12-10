Through the Hub, founders will gain access to Google experts across AI and machine learning, product development, user experience, and go to market strategy.

Google and the Government of Telangana have launched the Google for Startups Hub at T Hub in Hyderabad, marking the first such centre created within the State's broader incubation and innovation ecosystem.

The initiative aims to strengthen the region's growing startup landscape by offering year long coworking support for selected AI first startups, along with access to a curated network of venture investors. The Hub is intended to help local founders scale their ideas and deliver innovations with international potential.

The facility will support startups from their earliest stages, beginning with product ideation and extending to responsible scaling across Indian and global markets. It offers physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise and international visibility. The program also includes a focus on women entrepreneurs, university founded ventures, and innovators emerging from tier II locations across Telangana.

The centre will also host a collaborative community of startups, alumni and investors, enabling peer learning and faster experimentation. Dedicated spaces for networking, events and workshops will allow founders, developers and ecosystem partners to engage regularly through knowledge sessions and market access programs.

A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, "By welcoming Google for Startups into Telangana Innovation and Start up ecosystem, allocating a sprawling campus to Google for Startups Hub, we are laying the foundation of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana. This is more than infrastructure. It is a promise that ideas conceived in Hyderabad Telangana will have the mentorship, technology and market access to scale globally."

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, said, "With this launch, we're further expanding our innovation ecosystem, one designed not only to help startups build great technology products but to strengthen their entire capacity to innovate."

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, noted, "The Google for Startups Hub reflects Telangana's policy vision technology, talent, and global collaborations converging to power India's next wave of innovation."

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, added, "In Hyderabad, the Google for Startups Hub will nurture talent and act as an innovation flywheel for startups, helping the next generation of Indian founders use AI to solve real world challenges."