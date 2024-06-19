The Gemini app is available on Android and will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming weeks

After a successful year of AI assistant Gemini in India, Google announced new Gemini features designed to empower more people to get things done in their preferred language. Additionally, this strategic move will include the launch of the Gemini app, catering to the country's strong mobile-first culture.

"Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language. Additionally, we're unlocking new features in Gemini Advanced such as new data analysis capabilities and file uploads, and also launching the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages, starting in English," the official blog read.

The app will support English and nine Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Gemini app is available on Android and will be rolled out to iOS users in the coming weeks.

AI model Gemini Advanced will be backed by Gemini 1.5 Pro and be available in the mentioned languages. "With a massive 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced now boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide. This allows it to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents (up to 1,500 pages) and emails to even hours of video and extensive codebases in the near future," the blog also read.

Gemini Advanced will now be able to analyze multiple large documents, up to 1,500 pages total, summarize 100 emails, clean, explore, analyze, and visualize data, and transform it into interactive charts and graphs.

Additionally, Google has introduced Gemini in Google Messages, supported in English.

Notably, Gemini will not use user data to train its models.