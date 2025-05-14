The company is actively partnering with the Indian government on the INR 10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission to provide subsidised compute power to startups and researchers

Google Cloud is deepening its artificial intelligence (AI) investment in India, a market it considers critical to its global growth strategy. The company plans to eventually bring the full spectrum of its AI stack — including advanced models, proprietary hardware, and development platforms into the country.

While the Gemini 1.5 Flash model is currently hosted in India, more advanced versions like Gemini 2.5 Flash are expected to follow soon as part of Google's 12-month AI refresh cycle. Local model hosting will offer Indian enterprises and developers reduced latency, enhanced performance, and greater data sovereignty.

"India as a market, the growth that we are seeing is one of the fastest in the world and hence, we are moving very, very quickly to see how do we not just augment capacity but augment technology," said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director, Google Cloud India. "So that the customers in India can then use the latest parts of our technology."

Google Cloud currently operates out of two cloud regions in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The Delhi data centre region was developed with a strategic focus on supporting government and regulated industries. The company is actively partnering with the Indian government on the INR 10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission to provide subsidised compute power to startups and researchers.

Among its public sector collaborations, Google Cloud is powering the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which uses AI to offer personalised learning pathways for civil servants.

The company's end-to-end AI stack includes its proprietary Vertex AI platform, TPUs, GPUs, and a suite of out-of-the-box agents designed for tasks such as customer service, security, and data analysis.