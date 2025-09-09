AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5 and is designed to handle longer and more nuanced questions that traditionally required multiple searches

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google has extended its AI-driven search experience, known as AI Mode, to Hindi, making it available for users globally. The company had earlier introduced the feature in English in India and reported positive feedback on its ability to process complex queries.

AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5 and is designed to handle longer and more nuanced questions that traditionally required multiple searches. Users can interact with it in various ways, including typing, speaking, or uploading an image.

For example, a user might upload a photo of their balcony and ask about suitable fragrant, night-blooming plants for the monsoon season. "बारिश के इस मौसम में यहां एक छोटा सा गार्डन बनाना चाहता हूं. रात में खिलने वाले कौन से खुशबूदार पौधे लगाऊं ताकि चाय पीते हुए लोकल ट्रेन और शहर का नज़ारा देख सकूं?" The system can understand the context, such as the season, fragrance preference, and setting, and suggest relevant options like रात की रानी (Night Jasmine) और मूनफ्लावर (Moon Flower).

The service also provides structured responses for comparative queries. For instance, asking for a comparison between Vietnam and Sri Lanka for an October holiday produces a table outlining key differences, alongside links for deeper exploration.

According to Google, building a globally relevant AI search tool requires more than translation. The company highlights that the system has been trained to interpret local nuances in language and context, allowing for richer, more accurate responses in Hindi.