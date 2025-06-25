Google Launches AI Mode in India to Tackle Complex Search Queries

Despite its promise, Google acknowledges that AI Mode is still in its early stages and may not always produce accurate results

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google has launched its experimental 'AI Mode' in India, a new feature within Search aimed at helping users tackle more complex, multi-layered questions with the support of artificial intelligence (AI). Initially introduced in the United States earlier this year and rolled out to a broader audience during Google I/O 2025 (annual event), the tool is now available in India through Search Labs, with support in English.

The feature builds on Google's existing AI Overviews and is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. Unlike traditional search, AI Mode enables users to pose longer, more exploratory queries often two to three times the length of standard searches and receive context-rich, synthesised responses. Also, these answers are supported by links to relevant web pages for further reading.

What's query fan-out?

One of the key functions of AI Mode is its use of a method known as "query fan-out," which allows the system to break down complex questions into subtopics and issue multiple searches simultaneously. This enables more comprehensive responses that draw from deeper parts of the web. For example, users can seek guidance on planning a trip, comparing products, or navigating nuanced parenting or health concerns, with the ability to follow up with additional, refined queries.

Voice input and image search

Google is also making the experience multimodal, allowing users to interact not just through text but also via voice input and images. With India leading in the use of Google Lens globally, AI Mode integrates visual search capabilities, enabling users to ask questions about photos they take or upload for instance, identifying a plant and receiving step-by-step care instructions. Users can continue the conversation with follow-up queries, maintaining context throughout.

While AI Mode offers responses generated through advanced language models, it is anchored by Google's existing information systems, including the Knowledge Graph and real-time product and shopping data. In scenarios where the AI response lacks sufficient confidence, the system defaults to standard web search results.

The rollout in India is being framed as an experiment to understand user behaviour and improve the feature based on local needs and feedback. According to Google, AI Overviews, a precursor to AI Mode, are already used by more than 1.5 billion people each month and have driven increased engagement, especially in markets like the U.S. and India.

Despite its promise, Google acknowledges that AI Mode is still in its early stages and may not always produce accurate results. The experimental rollout is intended to support iterative improvements while maintaining a commitment to surfacing high-quality web content.