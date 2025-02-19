You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech giant Google on Wednesday launched a new campus in Bengaluru, its largest office in India and one of the largest spaces globally, with a seating capacity of over 5,000 spread across 1.6 million sq. ft.

Named 'Ananta', the new campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in Google's journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI, said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India.

"Looking ahead, I see us focus on some core areas: empowering businesses and individuals through widespread AI adoption, ensuring AI transformation doesn't stay on the margins of the economy but creates impact in its systemic areas such as agriculture, health, and fintech. We aim to work in deep partnership with India's vibrant research and startup ecosystem while making our products become ever more helpful and ensuring that we're taking Indians of varying talents along on this journey through skilling."

Google in India has a workforce of over 10,000 spread across major cities in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The company currently follows a hybrid work model, requiring employees to spend around three days a week in the office premises.

Google established its first office in India in Hyderabad in 2007. Since then, it has significantly expanded its engineering and product teams in India and the country represents one of its largest employee bases outside the US.

Google has committed an investment of USD 10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years with a focus on digitizing the economy and building India-first products.

The new building, according to Google, is designed to "connect people in ways that spark breakthrough ideas and innovation…Each working floor in Ananta is organized like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual 'neighborhoods' foster collaboration while also giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths."

Google said in a blog post, "For two decades, we have been proud to play a role in facilitating this transformation further – through AI-powered flood forecasting, specialized AI models to catch tuberculosis early, and helping millions of people join the formal economy with Google Pay, to name just a few examples. Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world. Today, we are excited to share another major milestone in our ongoing commitment to India, with the inauguration of Ananta – one of Google's largest offices globally."