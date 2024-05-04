📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Google Now Points Out Official Government Apps on Play Store According to the tech behemoth, the change lets users determine whether the app they are viewing is authentic or not.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

The majority of Android devices' default app store, Google Play Store, is getting a new feature that will show whether an app is published by the government. According to the tech behemoth, the change lets users determine whether the app they are viewing is authentic or not.

A number of phony apps that imitate government-sponsored apps have made their way into the Play Store within the past few years. Google claims to have collaborated with 14 countries globallyâ€"including the Indian governmentâ€"to address this very problem.

The internet giant claims that over 2,000 apps presently have the new logo, and they are available in over 2,000 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. Apps such as Digilocker, mAdhaar, NextGen mParivahan, Voter Helpline, and others in India display the new badge.

Just underneath the app name, users will see a new "Government" badge when they click to view the description of that app. When you tap on it, a pop-up window with the statement "Play verified this app is affiliated with a government entity" will appear. The company added that lists such as "Top Charts" also have the symbol.

Additionally, Google stated that it frequently requests documentation from developers to confirm that they are authorized to handle and hold official government documents and that it encourages governments everywhere to register developer accounts using official email addresses.

Although Google frequently eliminates applications with deceptive images, phony descriptions, and icons, there are a lot of apps in the official Android app store that falsely identify as being from Google. Google promises that the new badge will make it simpler for consumers to recognize authentic ones and gradually lower the likelihood that consumers will divulge private information to dishonest parties.

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
Technology

Banking And It's Adoption Of Technology

A wide range of businesses are starting to rely heavily on artificial intelligence, and banking is no exception. AI has the potential to boost operating income by 20% and raise efficiency by up to 30%, according to research from US-based multinational corporation Accenture.

By Kavya Pillai
News and Trends

Snapchat Adds Chat Editing Capability With AI

The most recent version of Snapchat has a ton of new capabilities, like the ability to modify messages and create reminders. Additionally, it now offers a few extra features driven by generative AI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Saviour: Zaheer Adenwala , co-founder and COO, Ketto

The startup aims to address the healthcare financing gap by bridging the disparity that currently exist in receiving affordable healthcare

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Packaged Food Startup Go DESi Secures INR 41 Cr Funding Led by Aavishkaar Capital

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for business expansion geographically, deepen SKU presence, and build and strengthen capacity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

BluSmart Hints At Going Global With Electric Cabs

BluSmart's journey underscores its leadership in driving EV adoption and infrastructure development in India, setting a precedent for sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

By Priyanka Tanwer