In a bid to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, Google's parent Alphabet on Tuesday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, Inc., a leading cloud security platform headquartered in New York, for USD 32 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Wiz is among the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups clocking USD 500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2024.

This is the largest acquisition by Google in its history and once the deal is closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud. In 2022, Google acquired another cybersecurity firm – Mandiant – for USD 5.4 billion and merged it with Google Cloud.

The acquisition of Wiz represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the artificial intelligence (AI) era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multi-cloud).

"From its earliest days, Google's strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds," said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google.

Both cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions. The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security.

Wiz claims to deliver an "easy-to-use" security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. In the last 12 months, Wiz has delivered new products and categories of cybersecurity solutions that have shown strong adoption.

Analysts believe the acquisition is a calculated move meant to control the cloud security business. "Through including Wiz's agentless, AI-powered security into Google Cloud, Google is establishing itself as a leader in autonomous cybersecurity, multi-cloud security, and AI-driven threat detection. Regulatory review is unavoidable, though. Given Google's scale and power, antitrust officials might closely review this agreement, particularly in light of rivalry with AWS, Microsoft, and cybersecurity companies like Palo Alto Networks," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Founder and Chief Analyst, Greyhound Research.

"However, if done right, this purchase might transform cloud security, increasing its automation, artificial intelligence drive, accessibility throughout several cloud providers.

For businesses, this means better protection with less operational load—a benefit in the high-risk cyber scene of today," added Gogia.

Experts have also indicated that despite significant investments in cybersecurity technologies and talent over the years, most organizations worldwide struggle to build a robust security posture.

"A key reason for this, in many cases, is the inability to identify and leverage early warning signals for preventing cyber-attacks. Google's acquisition of Wiz enhances its 'detect and respond' suite of services with solutions that can help customers prevent attacks. Further, the ability to connect to all major cloud and code environments, as well as leverage AI agents for strengthening enterprise-defenses, would give a fillip to Google's security-by-design proposition in the marketplace," said Nitin Bhatt, Technology Sector Leader, EY.

The combination of Google Cloud and Wiz is expected to: