Google's Launches New AR Beauty Tools Google on Wednesday announced new augmented reality (AR) beauty tools for shoppers and brands on mobile browsers.Shoppers can now virtually try on hair colour and access AR beauty tools on mobile browsers, while brands can promote their products with new AR Beauty ads.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Google on Wednesday announced new augmented reality (AR) beauty tools for shoppers and brands on mobile browsers.Shoppers can now virtually try on hair colour and access AR beauty tools on mobile browsers, while brands can promote their products with new AR Beauty ads. Google introduced AR beauty features nearly three years ago to help shoppers easily and confidently find the right product for them.

"Starting today, we're bringing AR beauty features to mobile browsers, introducing new ways to try on hair colour and foundation, and giving beauty brands the opportunity to advertise with AR," said the company.In addition to lips, eyes and foundation, Google has rolled out a new AR beauty category: hair colour. "If you're shopping for at-home hair colour, you can see what different shades from the L'Oreal suite of brands might look like on you or a model who resonates with you. Other brands, like Splat and Revlon, will be available to try on soon," the company informed.

While you can still choose to see what a foundation shade looks like on a diverse set of 148 models, you'll also have the option to virtually try it on yourself. "With AR beauty ads, brands have a new way to promote their lip and eye products (with foundation coming soon). Shopping ads are now eligible to feature a new, inclusive try-on experience in place of the ad's product image," said Google.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

5 Strategies for Building Your Business Quickly

In today's landscape, speed is the name of the game.

By Omri Hurwitz
Health & Wellness

How to Heal From Divorce Using Manifestation

Manifestation is an incredible tool for healing and making big or small life changes. Make it a constant practice, and you will feel a difference.

By Rachel S. Ruby
News and Trends

SaaS Startup Blubirch Secures $6.37 Million in Series A Funding

The startup aims to utilize the funds to accelerate the growth of the company and strengthen its market presence across various retailer marketplaces and OEM ecosystems. This will also help in solidifying it as a leader in reverse supply chain solutions in India, and across MENA and the Indo-Pacific in the near future

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

IMC 2023: India Will Lead in 6G, says PM Narendra Modi

The IMC agenda has swiftly adapted to the forefront of digital innovation, showcasing India's proactive approach to adopting emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT)

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

6 Powerful Life Lessons From Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

Dhoni was recently speaking at an event organized in Bangalore by Rigi, a content creator startup

By S Shanthi