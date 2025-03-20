Government Approves INR 1,500 Cr Incentive Scheme to Boost Small Merchant UPI Transactions This initiative aims to drive digital adoption and strengthen the country's cashless economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Indian government has approved an INR 1,500 crore incentive scheme for the financial year 2024-25 to encourage low-value BHIM-UPI transactions among small merchants. This initiative aims to drive digital adoption and strengthen the country's cashless economy.

Under the scheme, small merchants will receive a 0.15% reimbursement per transaction for payments up to INR 2,000. However, larger merchants are not eligible for this benefit. The government anticipates this move will push UPI transaction volumes to INR 20,000 crore for the fiscal year.

To ensure smooth execution, the scheme will reimburse 80% of the admitted claims upfront to acquiring banks. The remaining 20% will be linked to technical performance benchmarks, such as maintaining system uptime above 99.5% and keeping technical decline rates below 0.75%. The scheme will be effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

This initiative follows a significant reduction in government allocations for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value UPI transactions—from INR 2,484.97 crore in FY 2023-24 to a projected INR 437 crore in FY 2025-26, marking an 82% funding cut over two years. Despite an initial INR 1,441 crore allocation for FY 2024-25, the government later increased incentives to INR 2,000 crore in revised estimates.

By ensuring "zero MDR" (merchant discount rate), the scheme supports small vendors who often operate on thin margins. The removal of MDR on UPI transactions in 2019 made government incentives a critical revenue source for sustaining digital payment ecosystems, especially for smaller players.

This move is expected to accelerate financial inclusion, reduce dependence on cash, and create a level playing field for merchants, reinforcing India's digital economy ambitions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Morgan Stanley Plans to Lay Off 2,000 Workers, Replacing Some with AI

Morgan Stanley's planned job cuts are both performance and AI-based.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Calculus Group Signs INR 1000 Cr MoU with HRDS INDIA to Transform Rural India with AI

With this alliance, rural India will benefit from AI-driven sanitation, IoT-powered infrastructure, and sustainable digital ecosystems, directly impacting over 7 crore families.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Starting a Business

'The Conventional Wisdom Would Be to Back Down': How This Founder Continues to Disrupt an Industry That Really Wants Him to Go Away

Tech founder Aktarer Zaman's platform Skiplagged is helping travelers find drastically cheaper flights. Airlines are not thrilled.

By Dan Bova
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal