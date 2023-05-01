According to sources, most of these mobile apps are specially designed to maintain the anonymity of the users as well as their inbuilt features also make it difficult in finding out the entities associated with them

The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications being used by terror groups, according to a report by the news agency ANI. According to media reports, these blocked messenger apps were being used by terrorists to send and receive messages from Pakistan. If one were to boil it down, reportedly, the messenger apps were being used by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has not officially released the names of the blocked apps. But, India-based news outlet NDTV reported that the banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema. The Central government blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communications, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," said the ANI report.

The government's action was reportedly taken after the authorities received the intel and then shared it with the Central government in a secret communication recently. Furthermore, the sources told the news agency that the Ministry of Home Affairs closely coordinated with the IT ministry and other concerned agencies to block the apps when the information was shared with it.

Also, this is not the first time that the Indian government has banned or blocked any such apps over security concerns. As per previous reports, around 250 Chinese apps have been banned over the past few years, accusing them of being prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.