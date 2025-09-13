Government Launches INR 100 Cr Scheme to Boost Green Hydrogen Startups Up to INR 5 crore support per project announced as 25 innovators showcase technologies at two-day conference.

Pralhad Joshi

The Union government has announced an INR 100-crore scheme to promote startups developing technologies for green hydrogen production and use.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the initiative will provide financial assistance of up to INR 5 crore for each project focused on hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilisation. "The scheme is designed to help young companies move beyond research and deliver practical solutions that can power industries, clean our cities and generate lakhs of jobs across India," he said.

The announcement came at the start of a two-day conference where 25 startups are presenting innovations ranging from electrolyser manufacturing to AI-driven optimisation and biological methods of hydrogen generation.

Joshi underlined that the programme is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023 with a total budget of INR 19,744 crore. The mission is built on four pillars, covering policy and regulation, demand creation, research and innovation, and enabling infrastructure.

So far, 23 R&D projects have been sanctioned under the mission, including work on biomass-based hydrogen production and safety standards. These projects are being carried out by premier institutes such as IITs, IISERs, CSIR laboratories and industry partners.

International cooperation is also deepening, with over 30 joint proposals submitted under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, focusing on hydrogen production from wastewater.
