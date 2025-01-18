With India's digital economy poised for exponential growth, the spectrum reforms mark a key milestone in ensuring robust and reliable telecom services for the nation.

In a significant move to enhance mobile telephony services in India, the government has approved the refarming of 687 MHz of spectrum for telecom services, which will be allocated to the industry in phases by 2028-29. The decision, hailed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), is expected to improve service quality for consumers and strengthen the country's digital infrastructure.

"This step addresses the industry's requirement for additional spectrum, ensuring better utilization and improved services for the common man," said COAI director general S.P. Kochhar. He noted that while the telecom sector has sought 2000 MHz of spectrum for mobile services, the government has so far allocated 400 MHz, with assurances of more to come.

Initially, 320 MHz of spectrum will be made available, with some portions released by the end of next year and the remainder by 2028-29

The telecom industry has long emphasized the need for spectrum in mid-bands, particularly in the range of 1000 MHz to 6000 MHz, to accommodate growing data demands and improve connectivity. Jyotiraditya Scindia reassured stakeholders that the government is committed to supporting the sector. "We will ensure the industry's requirements are met, eliminating barriers in India's digital telecom landscape," he stated.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a digitally connected India. A committee of secretaries is currently studying the industry's additional spectrum needs to inform further allocations.

The phased release of spectrum is expected to not only enhance service quality for end-users but also enable telecom operators to expand their networks, improve data speeds, and support the rollout of advanced technologies like 5G.

Industry leaders see this as a critical step in bridging connectivity gaps in rural and urban areas alike. With India's digital economy poised for exponential growth, the spectrum reforms mark a key milestone in ensuring robust and reliable telecom services for the nation.