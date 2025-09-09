Governments Turn to Agentic AI, but Data Gaps Hold Back Progress Only 21% of organisations currently have sufficient, high-quality data to train and fine-tune AI models

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is set to gain wider use across government organisations in the coming years, according to new research from the Capgemini Research Institute.

Agentic AI, which can make autonomous decisions, is seen as a natural extension of this momentum as governments seek to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and respond more effectively to complex social challenges.

The study reveals that 90 per cent of public sector organisations intend to explore, pilot, or roll out agentic AI within the next two to three years.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of public sector bodies are experimenting with or deploying generative AI (Gen AI) to strengthen service delivery.

Data as the weak link

Despite enthusiasm, data readiness remains a pressing hurdle. Only 21 per cent of organisations currently have sufficient, high-quality data to train and fine-tune AI models. While leaders see the potential for AI to address rising citizen demands with limited resources, weak data foundations continue to slow progress.

"With rising citizen demands and stretched resources, public sector organisations recognise the ways in which AI can help them do more with less. However, the ability to deploy Gen AI and agentic AI depends on having rock-solid data foundations," said Marc Reinhardt, Public Sector Global Industry Leader at Capgemini.

The study highlights that in the next two to three years, 39 per cent of organisations will assess feasibility, 45 per cent will begin pilot programmes, and 6 per cent expect to scale existing agentic AI initiatives. Sectors such as defence (82 per cent), healthcare (75 per cent), and security (70 per cent) are particularly active in adopting generative AI solutions.

Security, trust, and skills concerns

Adoption, however, is not without hesitation. As many as 79 per cent of executives cited data security as a leading concern, while 74 per cent expressed doubts about trusting AI-generated outputs. The report suggests that governments must create stronger governance frameworks and data infrastructures to build confidence in these technologies.

The research also points to slow organisational progress in developing AI skills and promoting data sharing. Only 12 per cent of respondents said they were very advanced in activating data effectively, and just 7 per cent rated themselves mature in building AI-related skills.

Although every organisation surveyed reported current or planned data sharing initiatives, most efforts (65 per cent) are stuck at the planning or pilot phase. Challenges related to cloud infrastructure, sovereignty of AI systems, and privacy concerns continue to limit progress, even though data sharing is central to improving model performance and policy outcomes.

Leadership roles expand

Governments are also turning to specialised leadership roles to address these challenges. The report notes that 64 per cent of public sector organisations already have a Chief Data Officer in place, while another 24 per cent plan to appoint one. Similarly, 27 per cent currently employ a Chief AI Officer, and 41 per cent intend to establish this position in the future.

Reinhardt noted, "Going forward, governments can be more agile and effective as AI augments the work of government employees to source information, conduct policy analysis, make decisions, and answer citizen queries."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Delhi Government Proposes INR 200 Cr Fund to Boost Startups

The fund will invest through equity and structured-debt and will also invite private participation through co-investment agreements.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why People-Focused Leaders Are the Key to Overcoming Recessionary Worries

Here are a few strategies leaders can use when employees express their fears about the possibility of a recession.

By Steve Arizpe
News and Trends

Prowrrap and Misfits Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

Walking Away From My Co-founder Was the Best Business Decision I've Made — Here's Why

I'm a proud solo founder now, but that wasn't always the plan.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

RevRag.AI Acquires GenStaq.ai to Strengthen Enterprise AI Agent Capabilities

By integrating GenStaq's plug and play infrastructure platform, RevRag.AI will gain greater control from application layer agents to backend infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff