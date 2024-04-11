You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Govt Approves 11 EV Manufacturers For Receiving Incentives Under EMPS The government has streamlined the certification process for the scheme and approval process is now more efficient and expedited, ensuring a seamless experience for applicants.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has okayed 11 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, including Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, and Mahindra, to receive incentives under the recently introduced Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024.

The scheme aims to sustain the growth in EV sales, replacing the former Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME-II) scheme with an allocation of INR 500 crore, commenced on April 1 and will continue till July 31.

According to an official, the government has streamlined the certification process for the scheme and approval process is now more efficient and expedited, ensuring a seamless experience for applicants.

Earlier, concerns had been raised by EV companies about potentially missing out on incentives for sales made post-April 1. However, companies that have received approval will be eligible for incentives from their respective approval dates.

To manage the increasing demand and lessen the burden on EV manufacturers, the government has reduced the maximum subsidy cap. For electric two-wheelers, the cap is now INR 10,000 per vehicle, down from INR 22,500, and for electric three-wheelers, it is INR 50,000, reduced from INR 111,505. Both categories will receive incentives of INR 5,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

According to government data, FAME-I supported approximately 278,000 pure EVs with total demand incentives of INR 343 crore. FAME-II, which began in April 2019 with an outlay of INR 10,000 crore for three years, was later extended to March 2024.

EV sales this year have seen a significant increase of over 45 per cent, surpassing the challenges of subsidy reductions and regulatory changes. EV registrations in 2023 nearly reached 1.5 million units, a substantial rise from the previous year's figure of just over 1 million units. This growth has propelled the overall EV penetration in India to 6.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent in 2022, exceeding the 5 per cent mark.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

The younger the entrepreneur, the more likely they were to start a business as a side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Landscaping Startup Garden of Joy Secures INR 84 Lakhs Led by Inflection Point Ventures

The Bengaluru-based platform intends to use the money raised to develop a design tool, grow its operations in Bengaluru and five other cities, and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Scrabble Makes First Change to Its Board in Over 75 Years

The new roll out is only available in Europe as of now.

By Emily Rella
Business News

CPI Report: Inflation Rose More Than Expected in March, Driven By Housing and Energy Costs

The average U.S. household is paying $227 more per month for goods compared to one year ago.

By Sherin Shibu