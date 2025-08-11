The pre-Series B funding round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

Graas.ai has secured over USD 9 million in a pre-Series B funding round led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to launch Agent Foundry in India, a proprietary platform for building autonomous agents to help e-commerce brands automate key business functions. The initiative will focus on reducing customer acquisition costs, optimising pricing, protecting margins, and improving inventory management.

"Commerce does not need another AI copilot or prettier dashboard. It needs agents that actually run the play. We have spent two years building the data backbone, and now with Agent Foundry, we are helping brands act on it. This multi-agent framework allows us to create bespoke agents solving commerce's toughest problems," said Prem Bhatia, Co-founder and CEO of Graas.ai.

Graas.ai was founded in 2022 by Prem Bhatia and Ashwin Puri and is headquartered in Singapore. The company specialises in AI-native data and automation for e-commerce, replacing fragmented dashboards, disconnected tools, and manual workflows with intelligent agents that observe, decide, and execute autonomously.

These agents integrate with more than 100 platforms, including marketplaces, direct-to-consumer sites, and advertising channels across India and Southeast Asia. Graas.ai has processed over USD 1 billion (about INR 8,350 crore) in gross merchandise value, supports over 2,000 brands, and operates in seven countries in the region.

Within Agent Foundry, agents are trained using real-world workflows, prompt chaining, and detailed evaluation processes. Each serves a distinct purpose: hoppr functions as an in-house analyst; Cartlyst processes B2B orders using optical recognition to convert unstructured inputs; Chattr handles customer support with natural language processing; Turbo unifies sales, advertising, inventory, and operations data; and Extract delivers cleaned datasets to Google Sheets or databases.

Murli Ravi, Managing Partner at Tin Men Capital, said, "The end of cheap capital has resulted in brands focusing on sustainable growth without sacrificing margins. We backed Graas because they've built the data infrastructure and understand the context engineering required to build enterprise-grade agents for retailers."

Jinesh Patel, Managing Partner at Integra Partners, added, "Integra backed Graas in 2022 when making data as the primary driver of decision-making was still a major challenge for most eCommerce brands. Today, as agent-led systems gain traction, Graas is uniquely positioned with the vertical data depth to lead this shift across SE Asia and India."