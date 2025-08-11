Graas.ai Secures USD 9 Mn to Launch Agent Foundry in India The pre-Series B funding round was led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Prem Bhatia and Ashwin Puri, Co-founders of Graas.ai

Graas.ai has secured over USD 9 million in a pre-Series B funding round led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from Incred Wealth, Orzon, and existing backers Integra Partners and Yuj Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to launch Agent Foundry in India, a proprietary platform for building autonomous agents to help e-commerce brands automate key business functions. The initiative will focus on reducing customer acquisition costs, optimising pricing, protecting margins, and improving inventory management.

"Commerce does not need another AI copilot or prettier dashboard. It needs agents that actually run the play. We have spent two years building the data backbone, and now with Agent Foundry, we are helping brands act on it. This multi-agent framework allows us to create bespoke agents solving commerce's toughest problems," said Prem Bhatia, Co-founder and CEO of Graas.ai.

Graas.ai was founded in 2022 by Prem Bhatia and Ashwin Puri and is headquartered in Singapore. The company specialises in AI-native data and automation for e-commerce, replacing fragmented dashboards, disconnected tools, and manual workflows with intelligent agents that observe, decide, and execute autonomously.

These agents integrate with more than 100 platforms, including marketplaces, direct-to-consumer sites, and advertising channels across India and Southeast Asia. Graas.ai has processed over USD 1 billion (about INR 8,350 crore) in gross merchandise value, supports over 2,000 brands, and operates in seven countries in the region.

Within Agent Foundry, agents are trained using real-world workflows, prompt chaining, and detailed evaluation processes. Each serves a distinct purpose: hoppr functions as an in-house analyst; Cartlyst processes B2B orders using optical recognition to convert unstructured inputs; Chattr handles customer support with natural language processing; Turbo unifies sales, advertising, inventory, and operations data; and Extract delivers cleaned datasets to Google Sheets or databases.

Murli Ravi, Managing Partner at Tin Men Capital, said, "The end of cheap capital has resulted in brands focusing on sustainable growth without sacrificing margins. We backed Graas because they've built the data infrastructure and understand the context engineering required to build enterprise-grade agents for retailers."

Jinesh Patel, Managing Partner at Integra Partners, added, "Integra backed Graas in 2022 when making data as the primary driver of decision-making was still a major challenge for most eCommerce brands. Today, as agent-led systems gain traction, Graas is uniquely positioned with the vertical data depth to lead this shift across SE Asia and India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
Science & Technology

The Real Reason AI Isn't Working at Your Company — and the 3-Step Fix to Change That

AI works best when your team is all in. Here's how to turn adoption into real results.

By Dimitar Dimitrov
Living

This Happiness Expert at Harvard Business School Reveals the 'Big Mistake' You're Making — Plus the Money and Career Secrets That Lead to Real Satisfaction

Want to be happier? Arthur Brooks' book 'The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life' unpacks that goal.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Train AI to Actually Understand Your Business

AI tools only deliver meaningful results when they are given clear, structured business context — without it, even the best systems produce irrelevant, low-impact output.

By Jacqueline Ann DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, CFE, MBA