Granules India Limited has successfully completed the acquisition of Switzerland-based Senn Chemicals AG, marking a strategic leap into the high-growth peptide therapeutics segment.

The deal, finalised through Granules' wholly owned subsidiary Granules Peptides Private Limited, involves acquiring 100% equity from the founding Senn family. The definitive agreement for the transaction was signed in February 2025.

Founded in 1963, Senn Chemicals is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specialising in Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS). The company supports global innovators across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, amino acid derivatives (AAD), and theragnostic markets. Under Granules' ownership, Senn will continue operating from its Dielsdorf facility in Switzerland, maintaining its legacy of scientific excellence and customer-centricity.

Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India, said, "This marks a pivotal step in our evolution into a science- and innovation-led organisation. Senn's strong expertise in peptide development complements our manufacturing strength and global reach. Together, we are poised to deliver next-generation treatments in complex therapeutics."

The acquisition provides Granules with a robust entry point into the CDMO space and strengthens its global presence. It will accelerate the company's efforts in developing and manufacturing peptide-based APIs, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are in high demand for treating diabetes and obesity. Granules and Senn have already initiated joint development activities and are working on building a broader peptide API pipeline.

This strategic move also enhances Granules' footprint in regulated markets and gives it access to Senn's skilled scientific workforce in Europe. With Senn's expertise and infrastructure, Granules aims to scale up its innovation capabilities and diversify its portfolio into complex and next-gen therapeutics.

On the advisory front, Stifel Nicolaus India acted as the exclusive financial advisor, Loyens & Loeff provided legal counsel, Deloitte led financial and tax due diligence, and Kroll offered valuation advisory.

With this acquisition, Granules India signals a new phase in its journey, blending global innovation with deep manufacturing capabilities to emerge as a formidable player in the peptide therapeutics and CDMO landscape.