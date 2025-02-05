Great Learning Bets on AI to Fuel its Next Phase of Growth

These AI-led innovations are expected to pave the way for quality education to become more accessible to millions of learners

Edtech company Great Learning is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fuel the next phase of its growth with the launch of two offerings – AI Mentor and AI Teacher. All their AI-powered learning enablements will come under one umbrella brand called 'Glaide'.

These AI innovations are set to transform the overall digital learning experience, making high-quality education "personalized, accessible, affordable and scalable" for learners globally, Great Learning said.

"With the AI Mentor, every learner gets their own personal learning coach to support them through their learning journey at every step. It delivers an uninterrupted learning experience with 24/7 doubt resolution, and step-by-step guidance while working on projects…It also makes them job-ready through AI-driven mock interviews to simulate real-world job interview scenarios, which help learners build their confidence to crack interviews," Great Learning said in a statement.

Since its rollout across select cohorts of learners over the past few months, the AI Mentor has made a significant impact, with over 400,000 coding hints generated, 130,000 learner queries resolved, and over 300 mock interviews conducted.

The AI Teacher, according to Great Learning, ensures a highly "personalized and interactive" learning experience. "It customizes the lessons based on learners' context, evaluates their understanding, identifies knowledge gaps, and provides valuable feedback on their progress—just like a great human teacher would. This is all in addition to the guidance and mentorship from industry experts and faculty that learners already have access to as part of Great Learning's mentored learning model," the edtech firm said.

"Our singular focus has always been on delivering exceptional learning outcomes. We were the first to bring together the best of classroom and online education in 2013, and the first globally to introduce online mentored learning in 2017 —combining the flexibility of self-learning with the power of expert human guidance to drive real outcomes at scale," said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning.

"However, great teachers are few and most learners never get to experience the magic of learning from them. This is what we are trying to solve using AI. We are leveraging AI to bring that same magic of great teachers to everyone. As AI advances further, we will continue to push boundaries, making high-quality education more accessible, affordable, and impactful for learners everywhere," added Lakhamraju.

According to Redseer, the Indian edtech market is projected to reach a value of approximately USD 5 billion by 2025, with the fastest growth coming from the online higher education and lifelong learning segment.

Great Learning currently has about 12 million learners enrolled in its various programs across 170 countries, Lakhamraju said. It registered a 23 per cent YoY growth in revenue to USD 118 million in FY24 and expects to see robust growth in FY25 with its AI-driven offerings.

Not surprisingly, the edtech firm is seeing huge uptick in demand from courses related to AI although demand in data science and cloud remains stable, Lakhamraju said.