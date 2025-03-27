The AIF will invest 70-80% in small, mid, and micro-cap stocks, with 20-30% in pre-IPO, private markets, SMEs, and secondary deals, following a sector-agnostic, value-growth balanced strategy.

Green Portfolio, a leading portfolio management service provider, has introduced a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a target corpus of INR 300 crore.

The fund claims to have already secured commitments exceeding 50% from existing and potential investors, reflecting strong market confidence.

The AIF will primarily focus on listed equities, allocating 70-80% of its capital to small, mid, and micro-cap stocks.

The remaining 20-30% will be deployed in pre-IPO opportunities, private markets, SME investments, secondary deals, preferential allotments, and private placements. With a sector-agnostic approach, the fund aims to strike a balance between value and growth-driven investments.

Anuj Jain, Co-founder and CIO of Green Portfolio, emphasised the fund's strategic edge, enabling investments in high-potential businesses across multiple channels. "We look forward to expanding our AIF offerings and ensuring sustainable growth for our investors through a meticulous risk-managed approach," he stated.

Leveraging the flexibility of a Category III AIF, Green Portfolio aims to diversify its investment platform beyond its existing Portfolio Management Services (PMS). The firm has ambitious plans to scale its AIF assets to INR 1,000 crore, catering to the rising demand for structured investment vehicles that provide exposure to both listed and unlisted markets.