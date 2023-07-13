GreenFortune Raises INR 8.5 Crore In Seed Funding The capital will be utilized to fuel geographic expansion, novel product development and further technological enablement

By Teena Jose

GreenFortune, a Window and Door Systems brand, part of the parent company Traumbuild AndesInfra Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has announced its accumulation of $1.04 million in a Seed funding round led by Incubate Fund India. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital, Partners Fund Japan, Superb Capital and Varun Alagh, the founder of MamaEarth. The capital will be utilized to fuel geographic expansion, novel product development and further technological enablement.

"We are our fabricators trusted partners and support them both technically and commercially in converting leads into projects. This has enabled us to enjoy high repeat purchase rates," said Pratyusha Kosaraju, co-founder, GreenFortune.

GreenFortune, a technology-driven Window and Door Systems Brand, delivers top-tier, value-for-money products. The company aims to expand its channel partner network from 50 to 300 by year-end, highlighting its rapid upward trajectory. In an official statement, the company claimed that it has experienced exponential growth over the past 12 months and aims to establish a national presence and initiate exports within the next two years.

"GreenFortune is carving out a platform-led high-quality, affordable brand ecosystem that empowers all stakeholders from suppliers to customers. They promote green building materials with a uniquely profitable business model. At Incubate Fund India, we're thrilled to back Dilip and Pratyusha and join their visionary mission," said Rajeev Ranka, partner, Incubate Fund India.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

