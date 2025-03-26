GreenFortune Secures $4.5M Funding to Expand Nationwide and Enhance Tech Platform

The fresh capital, approximately INR 39 crore, will drive the company's ambitious plans for national expansion, a sixfold increase in volume, and the development of its proprietary PartnerGate platform into a full-stack solution to enhance customer service.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad-based fenestration brand GreenFortune has successfully closed a $4.5 million funding round, led by Foundamental with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Incubate Fund Asia, and other existing investors. The fresh capital, approximately INR 39 crore, will drive the company's ambitious plans for national expansion, a sixfold increase in volume, and the development of its proprietary PartnerGate platform into a full-stack solution to enhance customer service.

Founded in May 2022 by Dilip Kumar and Pratyusha Kosaraju, GreenFortune aims to revolutionize India's doors and windows market by offering high-quality, affordable solutions tailored for Indian climates. Today, the company operates in over 100 locations across India and has supplied materials for more than two million square feet of windows and doors.

"GreenFortune's latest round of funding reflects the unwavering trust our investors place in our vision to empower the middle-income section of the nation with quality solutions tailored to their needs in a pocket-friendly manner," said Dilip Kumar, co-founder and CEO. "With this round of funding, the company aims to scale operations, strengthen its network of fabricators, and achieve INR 250 crore ARR within the next two years."

India's real estate and construction sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, with facades and joineries accounting for $15 billion nationally. However, the industry continues to struggle with quality control, service inefficiencies, and high costs. GreenFortune seeks to address these challenges by focusing on innovation, transparency, and a customer-first approach.

The company's commitment to in-house R&D has been a key differentiator. By designing products specifically suited for India's diverse climate conditions, GreenFortune has earned trust across retail, commercial, and institutional sectors. This approach has positioned it as a leading player in a market that is ripe for disruption.

Rajeev Ranka, India partner at Incubate Fund Asia, expressed confidence in GreenFortune's future: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership as repeat investors. From the early days of B2B, we are now seeing it evolve into a B2C business with strong demand driven by quality, experience, and affordability."

Shubhankar Bhattacharya, co-founder and general partner at Foundamental, echoed similar sentiments: "GreenFortune has been executing brilliantly on the pivotal aspects of a new-age building materials brand—upscaling manufacturing, improving service quality, and strengthening customer access. We are proud to lead this Pre-Series A round and excited to partner with Dilip and Pratyusha on their journey to build India's premier fenestration brand."

Titan Capital Winners Fund, another key investor, emphasized the company's strategic growth. "As an early investor in GreenFortune, we have seen this team laser-focused on building a robust supply chain to ensure great quality at reasonable prices. Now, they are ready to scale to the next level and build a much-loved brand in this space," said Shiv Kapoor, vice president at Titan Capital Winners Fund.

This latest funding round marks a significant milestone for GreenFortune, which previously raised $1 million in July 2023 led by Incubate Fund Asia.