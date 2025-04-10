The fresh funds will be used to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks and establish a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging stations, and battery swapping facilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions, an Essar venture and green logistics operator using LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks, has raised USD 275 million in equity investment to turbocharge the decarbonisation of heavy trucking across the country.

Of this, USD 20 million has been invested by Zerodha co-founder and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, underscoring growing investor confidence in sustainable logistics solutions.

The fresh funds will be used to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks and establish a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging stations, and battery swapping facilities. This comprehensive expansion is expected to cut 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

"GreenLine has been at the forefront of decarbonising India's heavy trucking industry, making significant progress from the very start," said Anand Mimani, Founder and CEO of GreenLine Mobility Solutions. "As leaders in this space, this investment brings us even closer to our vision of transforming India's road logistics sector. We request India Inc. to embrace this evolving landscape and actively support the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future for all."

Founded in 2021 by Anand Mimani, GreenLine Mobility Solutions focuses on providing sustainable logistics solutions by delivering natural gas in liquefied (LNG) and compressed (CNG) forms through a dedicated fleet. The company operates LNG-powered trucks for long-haul cargo and electric vehicles for short-haul distribution. Through its subsidiary, Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd., GreenLine is also building an extensive LNG refuelling infrastructure to support its green fleet.

Offering services at cost parity with traditional diesel trucks, GreenLine enables corporates to meet ESG targets without additional costs. The company currently operates over 650 LNG trucks, serving sectors like FMCG, metals, cement, oil & gas, and chemicals. So far, its fleet has clocked more than 38 million kilometres, cutting down over 10,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Essar Director Anshuman Ruia called this a "game-changing shift" in India's logistics industry, while investor Nikhil Kamath noted, "Green mobility isn't just a trend; it's the inevitable future. Backing GreenLine is a bet on that future, where sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand."