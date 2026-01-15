GreenTech Secures INR 30 Cr Funding Led by Transition VC The funds will be deployed to expand global infrastructure, enhance AI-driven predictive maintenance and SCADA analytics platforms, and scale business development across India and key international wind markets.

GreenTech, a technology-driven operations and maintenance company focused on wind turbine asset management, has raised INR 30 crore in its first funding round. The round, which is a mix of equity and debt, was led entirely by Transition VC.

The funds will be used to expand GreenTech's global infrastructure and strengthen its technology platforms. The company plans to upgrade its predictive maintenance systems powered by AI/ML, enhance its SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) analytics platforms, and accelerate business development efforts in India and select international wind markets.

Founded in 2018 by Daniel Raj, GreenTech operates as an independent service provider offering operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management solutions for wind turbine fleets. Its services include predictive and preventive maintenance, corrective and major corrective works, full-scope O&M, SCADA modernisation, blade inspections, crane-less replacement of major components, and in-house mechanical, electrical, and electronic repairs.

Headquartered in Coimbatore, GreenTech currently operates across major wind energy states in India and has been expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia. According to the company, it supports asset owners in improving turbine reliability, increasing energy output, and extending the operational life of wind assets.

As part of its next phase of growth, GreenTech plans to deepen its analytics capabilities and expand its existing repair and refurbishment facility into a multi-disciplinary centre. This hub will cover mechanical, electrical, generator, gearbox, and electronic card repairs. The company is targeting a multifold increase in revenue over the next 24 months.

GreenTech manages multi-brand wind assets and serves customers in India and parts of Asia, including Vietnam and Sri Lanka, while exploring opportunities in other Southeast Asian and MENA markets.

It also highlighted its supply-chain ecosystem, which includes more than 100 suppliers, over 20 repair loops, more than seven major component partners, and an inventory of over 6,000 components.
