Gautam Adani, in a solemn yet determined manner, confronted the past year's turbulence head-on, acknowledging both national grief and corporate challenges while reaffirming a sweeping vision for India's future. Beyond the emotion, Adani addressed the crisis that directly hit the Adani Group last year.

Allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC regarding Adani Green Energy cast a shadow on the conglomerate. Adani stated unequivocally at the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting 2025, "No one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice… We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth."

He asserted that the Group's governance "is of global standards" and that its compliance frameworks "are non-negotiable." Despite the controversy, he pointed to a year of "record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth, and historic profitability."

Backing that assertion, Adani Enterprises reported a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, posting INR 3,845 crore, an increase of 753 per cent from the INR 451 crore reported in the same period a year earlier. The surge was largely due to a gain of INR 3,286 crore, as detailed in the company's stock exchange filing. This marked a strong rebound from the previous quarter, when net profit had slumped to INR 58 crore amid weakness in the coal trading segment.

Revenue from operations for the January–March quarter stood at INR 26,966 crore, down 8 per cent year-on-year, but up 18 per cent sequentially. For the full year ending March 31, 2025, Adani Enterprises delivered a 119 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at INR 7,099 crore, with annual revenue rising modestly to INR 97,895 crore. Expenses grew slightly to INR 93,832 crore.

But Adani emphasized this was not just about numbers. "We do not just build businesses—we build India's capabilities," he said.

Citing the conglomerate's expansion across sectors from power and ports to data centers and defense, Adani outlined an ambitious path forward. Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation, while Adani Green is building what he described as "the world's largest renewable energy park," targeting 50 GW by 2030. Combined, the group expects to hit 100 GW across thermal, renewable, and pumped hydro by the same year.

Adani Energy Solutions secured INR 44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing smart metering projects worth INR 13,600 crore. In natural resources, the group produced a record 47 million tons of coal and iron ore and is targeting over 30 per cent growth by FY26.

Infrastructure also featured heavily. Adani Ports handled 450 million metric tons of cargo, and Navi Mumbai International Airport, slated to open later this year, will offer a starting capacity of 20 million passengers—eventually scaling to 90 million.

One of the more socially driven parts of the speech addressed the transformation of Dharavi. Calling it "India's most ambitious urban rehabilitation project," Adani said over one million people would be moved into "townships that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs, and parks."

Adani also shared progress on philanthropic initiatives. A INR 60,000 crore family pledge is funding healthcare, education, and skilling. Two "Adani Healthcare Temples"—1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai—are in development, in partnership with Mayo Clinic. Additionally, INR 2,000 crore has been committed to a world-class skill university in Mundra.

In closing, Adani reframed the group's legacy not as a collection of assets, but as a measure of conviction: "We are not laying concrete—we are laying convictions, highways that carry ambition, ports that ship hope, and grids that light up futures."

Ending his speech with a mix of resolve and national pride, he declared, "History should remember us not for the size of our balance sheets, but for the strength of our backbone."