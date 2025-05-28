GROWiT Raises USD 3 Mn to Power the Future of Protective Farming The Series A funding round was led by GVFL, with participation from Veloce Opportunities Fund, JITO, We Founder Circle, Sunicon Ventures Fund, Progrowth Ventures, and Hyderabad Angels.

[L-R] Saurabh Agarwal & Akshay Agarwal, Co-founders of GROWiT

Agritech startup GROWiT India Pvt Ltd has successfully raised USD 3 million in a Series A funding round led by GVFL, with participation from Veloce Opportunities Fund, JITO, We Founder Circle, Sunicon Ventures Fund, Progrowth Ventures, and Hyderabad Angels.

The capital infusion will be strategically deployed to support GROWiT's aggressive expansion, bolster R&D efforts, and enhance its technology infrastructure. This will enable the company to serve farmers better while also expanding its footprint in India and emerging markets like Africa.

"They are making climate-friendly, sustainable farming methods more affordable and effective," said Mihir Joshi, Managing Director, GVFL. "We see GROWiT as a strong player emerging in this segment."

GROWiT was founded in 2020 by Akshay Agarwal and Saurabh Agarwal, with a mission to revolutionise farming through sustainable, accessible technologies.

Surat-based startup is a pioneer in protective farming, delivering soil-to-harvest agritech solutions. Its products and services include:

  • Mulch Films, Crop Covers, Weed Mats – to protect crops and improve yields
  • Pocket-Friendly Soil Testing Device – launched in April 2025, offering soil composition insights and crop recommendations
  • A vast on-ground franchise network of 650+ outlets
  • A reach of over 2,25,000 farmers across 12 states

Saurabh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, said, "With climate change emerging as a huge challenge, our goal is to make technology accessible and affordable. Our tools are designed to optimize productivity, cut input costs, and drive sustainable farming practices."

The startup claims to have witnessed a CAGR of 50–60% over the last three years and continues to see yield improvements of 40–100% in areas where its solutions have been adopted. Its blend of field engagement and research-driven innovation has set a new standard in operational excellence.

Looking ahead, GROWiT aims to double India's farm output by 2030, positioning itself as a one-stop, climate-resilient solution hub for farmers.
