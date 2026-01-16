The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

GrowthPal Raises USD 2.6 Mn Funding Led by Ideaspring Capital

GrowthPal, an M&A copilot platform for deal sourcing and execution, has raised USD 2.6 million in a funding round led by Ideaspring Capital, with participation from several global angel investors.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to improve its product and expand operations in international markets.

Founded by Maneesh Bhandari, Shalu Mitruka, and Amaresh Shirsat, GrowthPal is designed to assist corporate development teams in sourcing and executing deals. The platform helps users identify potential acquisition targets, including off-market companies, and move more quickly from strategy formulation to live deal discussions.

GrowthPal translates a buyer's acquisition mandate into a structured thesis and analyses data points such as hiring patterns, funding records, regulatory filings, and online activity across millions of companies. Based on this analysis, it generates a shortlist of businesses that closely match the buyer's criteria, including firms not actively seeking a sale.

According to the company, its platform has supported 42 completed M&A transactions and facilitated over 210 letter-of-intent stage discussions across regions globally today.

RoadGrid Bags INR 12 Cr Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures

RoadGrid, EV charging startup, has raised INR 12 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from a strong group of strategic and angel investors, including Venture Catalysts, Kamal Puri of Skyline Group, FAAD Network, LetsVenture, Pace Group's Vrinda Goyal, Haresh Patel of Arthanomics, and Maneesh Shrivastav of Alpha Value.

The funding will be used to expand the company's charging infrastructure, technology platform, and operations across India.

Founded with the aim of enabling sustainable electric mobility, RoadGrid develops patented universal EV chargers designed to work across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Along with hardware, the company is building a cloud-based software platform to support monitoring, operations, and user experience across charging networks.

RoadGrid operates in two main segments. Under its Charging as a Service model, the company sets up and manages public and commercial charging stations. It currently has deployments underway in locations such as Indore and Navi Mumbai and reports a confirmed order book and pipeline of over 1,000 chargers. The second segment focuses on manufacturing and supplying chargers directly to EV original equipment manufacturers, supported by additional orders across vehicle categories.

The startup claims to have completed more than 100 installations across multiple states for clients including oil marketing companies, utilities, and large enterprises.