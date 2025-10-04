GrowXCD Finance Raises INR 200 Cr from Blue Earth Capital and Prosus Ventures The fresh funds will be used to expand GrowXCD's branch network, strengthen technology, and grow its lending portfolio across regions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sathish Kumar Vijayan & Arjun Muralidharan, Co-founders of GrowXCD Finance

Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) GrowXCD Finance has raised INR 200 crore in fresh funding from Blue Earth Capital and Prosus Ventures. Blue Earth Capital led the round with INR 105 crore, while Prosus invested INR 70 crore.

This is the company's second equity raise in 2025. Earlier in January, GrowXCD secured INR 50 crore from Lok Capital and UC Impower. Lok Capital, which first backed the lender in November 2023, increased its stake with an additional INR 21 crore this year. With a cumulative investment of about INR 93 crore, Lok Capital remains the largest shareholder in the company.

"The capital infusion will help us expand our portfolio and branches, besides strengthening our technology backbone. This funding will support the next 12–18 months of business," said Arjun Muralidharan, founder of GrowXCD Finance.

Founded in 2022 by Muralidharan and Sathish Kumar Vijayan, the NBFC provides credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as low-income households. It operates 67 branches across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

The company plans to expand its assets under management to INR 500 crore by March 2026, up from the current INR 300 crore. It is targeting 40 to 50 new branches by March 2027 and is exploring entry into states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

GrowXCD competes with players such as Ugro Capital, Northern Arc Capital, Vistaar Finance, and Aye Finance in the MSME lending segment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India's New Draft Online Gaming Rules: Esports Focus, Gaming Authority, and Lots More

The draft rules provide enabling provisions to encourage structured growth of legitimate esports and social gaming ecosystems.

By Kul Bhushan
Growing a Business

Stop Chasing Every AI Tool Available — Focus on These 3 to Grow Faster, Smarter and Without Burnout

AI won't build your brand for you — but with the right tools and focus, it can help you scale faster, work smarter and free up time for what really matters.

By Jeanette McMurtry
Business News

Netflix Just Posted a Fully Remote Job That Pays $700K. Here's What It Requires.

Netflix is actively recruiting for a remote, high-paying job that involves working with generative AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
Business News

'It Was Unfair': Warren Buffett Reveals the Real Reason He Stepped Down as CEO

Buffett said he noticed differences between himself and his successor, Greg Abel, 62.

By Sherin Shibu