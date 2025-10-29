The fund has now initiated a green shoe option of INR 50 crore to further enhance its investment capacity.

The Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF), a collaboration between Gruhas and Collective Artists Network, has successfully closed its maiden fund at INR 100 crore, reaching its target corpus in less than a year since its launch.

The fund's closure witnessed participation from institutional investors including 360 One Prime (IIFL Wealth) and Anand Rathi, along with several prominent family offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) from across the world.

Since its inception, GCCF has made seven significant investments across fast-growing consumer categories such as childcare, lifestyle, and food and beverage. Its portfolio currently includes brands such as Superyou, Fur Jaden, Fresh Press, Bebe Burp, Bummer, Emomee, and Bold Care. The fund projects a 70 percent Internal Rate of Return (IRR), bolstered by valuation mark-ups in two of its portfolio companies.

Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath said the achievement goes beyond the numbers, reflecting India's growing confidence in homegrown brands. "For the longest time, we believed foreign was better; now Indian founders are building brands that tell our own story. The idea is simple, when storytelling meets strong fundamentals, some very interesting businesses will come out of India," Kamath noted.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "Closing our target corpus in under a year is both a milestone and a signal. It reflects the strong belief our investors share in the massive whitespace that exists for consumer brands in India."

He further added, "Our vision with GCCF is to bring together capital, creativity, and community to empower the next wave of enduring businesses. With seven investments already in place, we are just getting started, and our commitment is to back the kind of founders and ideas that will define India's evolving consumption story for decades to come."

In addition to GCCF, Gruhas has also joined hands with real estate and property development firm Brigade Enterprises to establish an INR 300 crore proptech-focused investment fund under Brigade's Zoiros Projects Private Limited.