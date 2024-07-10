Get All Access for $5/mo

Gujarat Govt Partners with Intel for AI Readiness The vision behind this collaboration is to make the state a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PTI

The Gujarat government took a significant step towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, by signing a partnership agreement with US-based technology company Intel Corporation on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"An important partnership agreement was signed at Gandhinagar between Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology and Intel Corporation on artificial intelligence readiness," an official statement reads.

According to the official statement, the vision behind this collaboration is to make the state a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy. "With this partnership with the Intel Corporation, the vision in the direction of making Gujarat a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy will get impetus," read the statement.

This collaboration is designed to empower professionals, students, the general public, and digital industry leaders by providing them with essential skills, mindsets, and toolsets needed to succeed in an AI-driven world. Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Mona Khandhar also stated that this partnership with Intel will build a productive workforce and drive technological advancement.

Furthermore, officials said that for its execution the government will collaborate with several partners and stakeholders, such as regional academic institutions, science centers, and government bodies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

The Product Management Simplifiers

What makes its product or service unique compared to competitors? Their deep, specialized focus on the craft of product management is the key

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Budget 2024: Cybersecurity Leaders Anticipate Robust Measures and More Funds

In its interim budget (2024-25), the government increased its cybersecurity allocation from INR 400 crore (2023-2024) to INR 750 crore. However, industry leaders are anticipating more towards cybersecurity in the face of new technological developments and cyber threats

By Shivani Tiwari
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Says an Upcoming Meta Product Left Testers 'Giddy'

Meta is almost ready to show this gadget to the public.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel