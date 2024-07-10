The vision behind this collaboration is to make the state a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy

The Gujarat government took a significant step towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, by signing a partnership agreement with US-based technology company Intel Corporation on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"An important partnership agreement was signed at Gandhinagar between Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology and Intel Corporation on artificial intelligence readiness," an official statement reads.

According to the official statement, the vision behind this collaboration is to make the state a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy. "With this partnership with the Intel Corporation, the vision in the direction of making Gujarat a hub of innovation and investment in the digital economy will get impetus," read the statement.

This collaboration is designed to empower professionals, students, the general public, and digital industry leaders by providing them with essential skills, mindsets, and toolsets needed to succeed in an AI-driven world. Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Mona Khandhar also stated that this partnership with Intel will build a productive workforce and drive technological advancement.

Furthermore, officials said that for its execution the government will collaborate with several partners and stakeholders, such as regional academic institutions, science centers, and government bodies.