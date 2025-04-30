Gunjan Soni Appointed as YouTube India MD Soni, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience, takes on the role following the exit of Ishan Chatterjee last year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gunjan Soni

YouTube has named Gunjan Soni as the Country Managing Director for India, marking a significant leadership appointment for the Alphabet-owned platform.

Soni, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience, takes on the role following the exit of Ishan Chatterjee last year.

Soni brings with her a rich legacy of leadership across ecommerce, media, and consulting. She most recently served as Group CEO of fashion ecommerce platform ZALORA in Singapore, where she led category expansion, business innovation, and user engagement through personalised experiences and a successful loyalty program.

"YouTube's journey in India continues to be vibrant and dynamic, representing a country filled with immense creative energy and potential," said Gautam Anand, Vice President, YouTube APAC. "Gunjan's deep understanding of the creator economy and India's video commerce landscape, combined with her leadership, will enable us to accelerate creator growth, unlock new opportunities, engage users, and contribute meaningfully to India's digital journey."

In India, Soni has held key roles as Executive Vice President at Star India, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, and was a Partner at McKinsey & Company. She also serves on the board of CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 company.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Soni said, "The way YouTube empowers creators and connects communities across India is truly inspiring. I am both humbled and thrilled to join this dynamic team and lead a platform that has long supported the powerhouse of talent that is the Indian creator economy."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

What Makes You a Unicorn in Your Industry? Start by Mastering These 4 Pillars

We all want to achieve elusive unicorn status. But how do you attain such a lofty goal among stiff competition, all vying for the same thing?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
News and Trends

Beauty Tech Platform Kult Raises USD 20 Mn Series A from M3M Family Office

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Kult's product offerings, grow its team, and scale operations across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

He Lost Billions as Apple's Forgotten Co-Founder. Now He's Pitching a Beloved Apple Beer

Busch Light Apple is back, and it found the perfect spokesperson

By Jason Feifer
Leadership

Why 18 Minutes of Your Day Can Make You Better Than 95% of People

What if I told you that's all you need to surpass 95% of people in any skill? With 18 minutes of focused, consistent effort each day, you can turn small moments into massive progress.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

SatLeo Labs Raises USD 3.3 Mn Round Led by Merak Ventures

The capital will be deployed towards the development of SatLeo's proprietary dual-band thermal imaging payload, regulatory clearances, team expansion, and infrastructure enhancement, enabling the company to scale its space-based intelligence offerings.

By Entrepreneur Staff