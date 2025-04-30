Soni, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience, takes on the role following the exit of Ishan Chatterjee last year.

YouTube has named Gunjan Soni as the Country Managing Director for India, marking a significant leadership appointment for the Alphabet-owned platform.

Soni brings with her a rich legacy of leadership across ecommerce, media, and consulting. She most recently served as Group CEO of fashion ecommerce platform ZALORA in Singapore, where she led category expansion, business innovation, and user engagement through personalised experiences and a successful loyalty program.

"YouTube's journey in India continues to be vibrant and dynamic, representing a country filled with immense creative energy and potential," said Gautam Anand, Vice President, YouTube APAC. "Gunjan's deep understanding of the creator economy and India's video commerce landscape, combined with her leadership, will enable us to accelerate creator growth, unlock new opportunities, engage users, and contribute meaningfully to India's digital journey."

In India, Soni has held key roles as Executive Vice President at Star India, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, and was a Partner at McKinsey & Company. She also serves on the board of CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 company.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Soni said, "The way YouTube empowers creators and connects communities across India is truly inspiring. I am both humbled and thrilled to join this dynamic team and lead a platform that has long supported the powerhouse of talent that is the Indian creator economy."