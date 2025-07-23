Gupshup Raises Over USD 60 Mn from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital Funding will deepen market presence, win enterprise clients, and scale AI Agent adoption across India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Conversational AI company Gupshup has secured more than USD 60 million in a new round of equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital.

The funds will be used to deepen the company's presence in key global markets, enhance product innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition efforts. Expansion will focus on India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, with a particular emphasis on scaling the adoption of AI agents among enterprise clients.

"We're at an inflection point where AI Agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure," said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO of Gupshup. "This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity." The company is currently preparing for a potential initial public offering within the next two years and is exploring the possibility of relocating its corporate base from the United States to India.

Beerud Sheth founded Gupshup in 2004. Originally launched as a messaging platform, the company has evolved into a comprehensive conversational engagement suite. Its offerings now include AI-driven solutions for marketing, commerce, and customer support. Gupshup's platform enables automated yet personalised communication across a wide range of channels such as WhatsApp, voice, RCS, mobile apps, and web interfaces.

Serving over 50,000 businesses in more than 130 countries, Gupshup claims to handle upwards of 120 billion messages each year. The platform's capabilities extend to AI tools such as Conversational AI Agents, Agent Assist, Campaign Manager, and AI Campaign CoPilot, enabling businesses to deliver efficient and scalable customer interactions.

The company has received recognition from leading industry analysts like Gartner and IDC for its technological innovation. It supports clients across multiple sectors including e-commerce, banking, travel, media, and fintech. Recent years have also seen Gupshup make strategic acquisitions, including Knowlarity, Active.Ai, and Onedirect, to bolster its product suite and market presence.

Andy Goldfarb of Globespan Capital Partners emphasised, "Gupshup has turned the vision of Conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. From India to Brazil, their solutions are redefining how businesses interact with customers."

Rahul Shah from EvolutionX added, "Gupshup has led every stage of the messaging industry's evolution. It is well-positioned to drive the next wave of AI-powered communication globally."
