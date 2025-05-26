GyanDhan Nears USD 6 Mn Funding Round Led by Pravega Ventures and Classplus Early backers of the company include Gray Matters Capital, Sundaram Finance, and prominent angel investors such as Satyen Kothari, Paula Mariwala, and Pravin Gandhi.

GyanDhan, a New Delhi-based education-finance platform, is in the final stages of raising approximately USD 6 million in a new funding round, according to Entrackr media resources.

"Pravega Ventures and Classplus are jointly leading a funding round," said a source familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions. The individual added that several of GyanDhan's existing investors are also expected to participate.

Founded in 2015 by Ankit Mehra and Jainesh Sinha, GyanDhan has emerged as a leading marketplace in the education-finance space, connecting students with over 15 banks and NBFCs. The company also operates its own NBFC, licensed in 2021, and provides a SaaS platform tailored for overseas education consultants.

To date, GyanDhan has facilitated more than INR 7,000 crore (approximately USD 840 million) in cumulative loan originations and maintains an on-ground presence across 30 Indian cities.

Early backers of the company include Gray Matters Capital, Sundaram Finance, and prominent angel investors such as Satyen Kothari, Paula Mariwala, and Pravin Gandhi.

Regulatory filings show that Classplus and Pravega have already infused INR 20 crore (USD 2.33 million) and INR 10 crore (USD 1.16 million), respectively. The remaining capital is expected to be finalised shortly, placing GyanDhan's estimated valuation in the USD 15–20 million range.

Pravega's portfolio includes other edtech ventures like GrayQuest and GreyAtom. Classplus, known for its B2B edtech focus, has invested in platforms like Gyan Live and Testbook, the latter via a secondary transaction.
