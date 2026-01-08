Haircare Brand &Done Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Round Led by RTP Global The fresh capital will be used to scale R&D development, expand its product portfolio, hire talent, widen its salon network, and invest in brand building initiatives across markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Atit Jain and Saumya Yadav, Co-founders of &Done

Haircare brand &Done has raised USD 3 million in a Series A funding round at a post-money valuation of INR 125 crore.

The round was led by RTP Global, with participation from All In Capital, Suashish, and angel investors Kitty Agarwal, as well as Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Titan Capital.

The Gurugram-based startup had earlier raised INR 6 crore in a pre-seed round led by All In Capital in December last year.

Founded in 2023 by Saumya Yadav and Atit Jain, the company operates in the premium professional haircare segment.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to scale research and product development, expand its product portfolio, hire talent, widen its salon network, and invest in brand building initiatives across markets.

&Done focuses on science-backed formulations designed specifically for Indian hair types and local climatic conditions. It follows a salon-first business model and works with global formulation partners and professional salons. Products are tested in real Indian environments with inputs from stylists and consumers before commercial rollout.

The company aims to solve challenges faced by Indian salons, where imported products are often formulated for temperate climates and Caucasian hair, while many domestic products lack high-performance ingredients. &Done uses globally sourced actives and positions its offerings for professional use.

"Salons are central to our journey. The country's top stylists were the first to test our formulations, and their feedback has shaped every iteration of our products. We want to redefine what 'Made in India' stands for in haircare because Indian hair deserves a lab of its own," said Saumya Yadav, Co-founder of &Done.

The brand's professional range is available in 500 salons across Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad. It currently offers four professional SKUs and two retail products sold online and offline, with additional launches planned for 2026.

The brand competes with players such as Olaplex, Nexxus, Redken, and Moxie.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae