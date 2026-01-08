The fresh capital will be used to scale R&D development, expand its product portfolio, hire talent, widen its salon network, and invest in brand building initiatives across markets.

Haircare brand &Done has raised USD 3 million in a Series A funding round at a post-money valuation of INR 125 crore.

The round was led by RTP Global, with participation from All In Capital, Suashish, and angel investors Kitty Agarwal, as well as Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Titan Capital.

The Gurugram-based startup had earlier raised INR 6 crore in a pre-seed round led by All In Capital in December last year.

Founded in 2023 by Saumya Yadav and Atit Jain, the company operates in the premium professional haircare segment.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to scale research and product development, expand its product portfolio, hire talent, widen its salon network, and invest in brand building initiatives across markets.

&Done focuses on science-backed formulations designed specifically for Indian hair types and local climatic conditions. It follows a salon-first business model and works with global formulation partners and professional salons. Products are tested in real Indian environments with inputs from stylists and consumers before commercial rollout.

The company aims to solve challenges faced by Indian salons, where imported products are often formulated for temperate climates and Caucasian hair, while many domestic products lack high-performance ingredients. &Done uses globally sourced actives and positions its offerings for professional use.

"Salons are central to our journey. The country's top stylists were the first to test our formulations, and their feedback has shaped every iteration of our products. We want to redefine what 'Made in India' stands for in haircare because Indian hair deserves a lab of its own," said Saumya Yadav, Co-founder of &Done.

The brand's professional range is available in 500 salons across Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Hyderabad. It currently offers four professional SKUs and two retail products sold online and offline, with additional launches planned for 2026.

The brand competes with players such as Olaplex, Nexxus, Redken, and Moxie.